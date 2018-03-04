“Would Chuck Schumer like to see fewer Jews in the judiciary so that the judiciary looked like the American population?” asked Dennis Prager on Friday’s edition of his eponymous radio show.

Prager’s comments came in response to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) opposition to a federal judicial nominee on the basis of the nominee being white.

Schumer further advocated for the implementation of racial and ethnic quotas within federal judicial nominations. Merit should be subverted in pursuit of “diversity,” he suggested, calling for the nomination of more female and “non-white” nominees on the basis of sex, race, and ethnicity. The federal judiciary should “[start] looking a lot more like the America it represents,” said Schumer during a Wednesday Senate session:

The nomination of Marvin Quattlebaum speaks to the overall lack of diversity in President Trump’s selection for the Federal judiciary. Mr. Quattlebaum replaces not one but two scuttled Obama nominees who were African American. As of February 14, 83 percent of President Trump’s confirmed nominees were male; 92 percent were White. That represents the lowest share of non-White candidates in three decades. It is long past time that the judiciary starts looking a lot more like the America it represents. Having a diversity of views and experience on the Federal bench is necessary for the equal administration of justice. After years of improvement, the Trump administration, as in so many other areas, is taking a giant step backward–this time, when it comes to the diversity of their nominations. I will be voting no on the Quattlebaum nomination.

Following Schumer’s quota-based logic, Prager asked if the share of Jews within the judiciary should be reduced in pursuit of proportionate ethnic representation:

I wonder, if [Chuck Schumer] thinks [the judiciary] should look like America — I’m just curious, since I’m a Jew, I can ask this question, because if a non-Jew asked this he’d be accused of anti-Semitism — so I would like to know, I’ll bet you that the proportion of judges who are Jewish is greater than the proportion of Jews in the society. Would Chuck Schumer like to see fewer Jews in the judiciary so that the judiciary looked like the American population? Is that an unfair question? I’m serious, is it unfair? If he’s serious about what he said, does he think Asians overrepresent? Does he feel this way about sports?

Having members of one’s race represented politically or within the government does not afford one tangible benefits, said Prager:

So what does that mean exactly? The judiciary is supposed to racially reflect the racial composition of American life? And why, exactly? Why is that a ideal that it looks like the American people? What benefit is there? [The left] speaks constantly of a racist society and the problems of the black underclass — which is a problem worth speaking about, incidentally. So I always ask, “Name me one benefit that having all the black mayors and all the black congressmen that we have has accrued to black life.” I would like to know one single tangible benefit. There are virtually — I’ve always pointed this out — no Asian congressmen, Asian governors, Asia judges — well, maybe some Asian judges — and they are the most successful community in the United States of America. … There is zero correlation between having your race represented in Congress or the judiciary and benefits to your race. Zero. This is all a fraudulent appeal to pure racial thought in the United States. The left is the most racist movement since the Nazis. I’m not comparing the left to Nazis, they’re not opening up death camps, they’re not rounding up people to send to gas chambers, I’m totally aware of that, and nothing in imputed in what I just said to suggest that. I’m merely stating a fact. The most racist doctrine since Nazism is modern leftism. That’s it. This is how they think. They think in terms of race.

Prager regularly describes the left as subscribing to a political trinity of race, gender, and class.

LISTEN:



Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.