CNN Upset That Breitbart News Has ‘Not Given Prime Placement’ to Porn Star Articles

CNN’s Oliver Darcy reports:

President Trump might be facing a period of stormy news coverage over allegations he paid to cover up an affair with a porn star, but it’s mostly clear skies in the conservative media universe.

Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, made national headlines earlier this week when she filed a lawsuit against Trump alleging he never signed a non-disclosure agreement that prevented her from speaking out about their alleged sexual relationship. Trump has denied the alleged affair, but on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders conceded the existence of a non-disclosure agreement when she said arbitration had been won “in the President’s favor.”

The revelations ricocheted through the mainstream press. It was on the front page of Thursday’s edition of The New York Times and given prominent placement in the Washington Post. Both CNN and MSNBC spent ample time discussing it on air.

Breitbart, the pro-Trump website previously headed by Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, had a pair of stories on its homepage, but they were not given prime placement.