Just last year, because the conspiracy theory demanded it, the media told us that then-incoming Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was a pro-Vladimir Putin stooge. Basically, the choice of Tillerson was Manchurian President Donald Trump’s way of thanking Putin for his help in defeating Hillary Clinton.

But now that Trump has fired the “pro-Putin” Tillerson, and because the conspiracy theory demands it, this very same media are now telling us that Manchurian President Trump fired him for being too tough on Putin.

Even as the media’s 18-month conspiracy about Trump’s colluding with Russia collapses into a pile of facts around their fat ankles, our utterly useless media (who were completely caught off guard by Tillerson’s firing — LOL), continue to push that conspiracy, even though it means completely contradicting their own reporting.

We will start with everyone’s favorite example: the fake news factory that is CNN…

Here is far-left CNN in January 2017 warning us about Tillerson’s ties to Putin:

Rex Tillerson — Donald Trump's secretary of state nominee with ties to Putin — faces his confirmation hearing today https://t.co/UJKlifaKf9 — CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017

Fast forward to Tuesday, the day of Tillerson’s firing, and here is CNN anti-Trump activist Jake Tapper suggesting Trump fired Tillerson for being anti-Putin: “The firing today came just hours after Tillerson went much farther than the White House did by joining the U.K. in pointing a finger at Russia for the brazen poison nerve agent attack against a Russian defector and his daughter on British soil.”

That same day, even though a White House personnel move of this size was obviously in the works for some time, CNN’s John Berman floated the same conspiracy theory:

You know, Admiral Kirby, to you, this comes 24 hours after the secretary of State made a statement directly in opposition to what the White House was saying. This is in response to the British — to the British prime minister condemning Russia for poisoning a spy on British grounds. The White House would not go as far as to say Russia did it. Rex Tillerson said, “We’re outraged that Russia appears to have engaged in such behavior,” and now he’s out.

And here is the last-place network’s Never Trump mouthpiece Amanda Carpenter:

Yesterday Sec. Tillerson said Russia was responsible for the UK poisoning. Today he is fired. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) March 13, 2018

Not to be outdone, Mark Murray, the left-wing senior political editor for NBC News, will give you whiplash.

Mark Murray then…

Tillerson/Exxon have clear Russia ties/interests. Striking this Sec of State news is coming less than 24hrs after bombshell Russia news — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) December 10, 2016

…and now:

News comes *immediately* Tillerson said the the poisoning in the UK "clearly came from Russia" — while Trump has been silent on the poisoning https://t.co/0UL8gcqwsQ — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) March 13, 2018

Never Trump Twitter activist Bill “Tony” Kristol then…

"…concerns about Tillerson of those who believe we can’t afford to continue Obama’s policy of supineness to Putin”https://t.co/98bE8HsN3v — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 15, 2016

…and now:

I guess you could say Trump chose Putin over Tillerson. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 13, 2018

The far-left New York Times then…

Russia was already a focus of concern after the Central Intelligence Agency said the Kremlin had intervened in the American presidential election to help Mr. Trump’s candidacy. Now Mr. Tillerson’s career is igniting a debate over the blending of business and politics — and whether that could tip the scales in Russia’s favor on major policy decisions like the sanctions.

Breaking News: Rex Tillerson, Exxon's chief with ties to Russia, is expected to be the pick for secretary of state https://t.co/0EkEj06Ogt — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 10, 2016

Trump officially named Tillerson as secretary of state, dismissing concerns the Exxon chief is too cozy with Putin https://t.co/sCmxyq9ky9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2016

Trump is expected to name Rex Tillerson, Exxon Mobil chief with ties to Putin, as secretary of state https://t.co/jBKanJ8cfg — Jose A. Del Real (@jdelreal) December 10, 2016

…and now:

Mike Pompeo has called for the Iran nuclear agreement to be ripped up, played down talk of Russia's interference in the election and suggested that regime change in North Korea would be a welcome development (from November) https://t.co/CG6soWJhsD — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 13, 2018

The far-left Washington Post then…

Inside Rex Tillerson’s long romance with Russia During the presidential campaign, the Trump team fought off accusations that it had direct connections with senior Russian officials and oligarchs. Now, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed as his secretary of state Rex Tillerson, a businessman who has some of the most deep and long-standing ties to the Russian political and business elite of any American.

Today's A1 w/ @StevenMufson: Trump expected to name as sec state Rex Tillerson, Exxon chief with Russia/Putin ties https://t.co/4s2zWMjs5Z — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) December 11, 2016

…and now:

Did Trump fire Tillerson because he was too anti-Russia? About 13 hours before he was fired as secretary of state, Rex Tillerson issued perhaps his toughest comments to date on Russia. He said that a nerve agent used on a former Russian spy in Britain last week “clearly came from Russia.” He also called Russia “an irresponsible force of instability in the world, acting with open disregard for the sovereignty of other states and the life of their citizens.”

Missing from all this manufactured handwringing is the inconvenient fact that Tillerson’s replacement, Mike Pompeo, is very tough on Russia and has been, even as Trump’s CIA chief.

But as you can see, in their zeal to attack Trump no matter what he does, the media and its minions have stopped caring about consistency and truth — and certainly about their own credibility.

Big hat tip to the Federalist.

