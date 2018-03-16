Nolte: Disgraced Media Already Hit with Massive Layoffs in 2018

By the time President Trump’s presidency is over, one of the biggest pieces of fake news we will look back on is when we were told by the media that Trump was good for the media business. According to what is happening in a place called the real world, the truth is that business for the media is horrible.

We will start with the Denver Post, which announced Thursday that, between April 9 and July 1, 30 jobs will be cut from its newsroom. That is a massive 30 percent cut of its current staff of 100 journalists. Just 10 years ago according to the far-left Washington Post, the Denver Post employed 600 journalists. That is close to a 90 percent reduction in only a decade.

Just a few hours later we learned that another wave of surprise layoffs hit the Chicago Tribune. Fourteen newsroom staffers were let go in that publication’s second round of layoffs in less than six months. Back in October more than a dozen were let go. Roger Federer reports that “Further cuts are expected as the newspaper prepares to leave Tribune Tower for smaller space at Prudential Plaza.”

Last month, the San Jose Mercury News was hit with another round of terminations, as many as 27 staffers were either laid off or bought out.

In late January, the East Bay Times wiped out a quarter of its editorial staff through layoffs and buy outs — a total of 28 staffers.

We also learned in January that a total of five publications owned by Southern California News Group will face “significant layoffs,” including the OC Register and Los Angeles Daily News.

On our cable dials, while Fox News and MSNBC are open about their respective biases and thrive, the far-left CNN is not only collapsing in the ratings but dealing with some massive layoffs of its own. Over the past few years, CNN, which continues its ludicrous pose as an objective news organization, has been in a credibility death spiral, and that is finally starting to take a real tool on the anti-Trump cable channel.

None of this should be surprising. Americans are losing faith in the media, and for good reason. The belligerent biases, the unrelenting fake news. As an example, just look at the past 18 hours. Both ProPublica and the New York Times have been caught spreading fake news about Gina Haspel, Trump’s pick to run the CIA, and the Washington media falsely reported that Trump had fired his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster.

Alternately, this same media missed completely the biggest political story of the last 60 days — Trump replacing his secretary of state with his CIA director and choosing a woman to lead the spy agency, a historic first.

Our media is shockingly useless, constantly playing catch up with actual news while obsessing over rumor and innuendo.

Consider the fact that the media that protected Bill Clinton — a man who as president committed perjury to cover up his sexual affair with a young intern, an affair conducted just a few rooms away from his wife and daughter in the Oval Office — is now obsessed over a porn star’s story that she might have had a consensual affair with Trump more than a decade ago.

When women credibly accused Clinton of rape, groping, and harassment, our media joined the White House in destroying them as liars. But this same media hoping to turn a 12-year-old consensual relationship into a national scandal.

Americans are tired of the media lying to them, misleading them, lecturing them… Today, there are plenty of alternative sources of news. No one needs to put up with what is called the MSM anymore.

Which reminds me…

To protect Barack Obama’s anemic economic “recovery,” our media tried to convince us that unemployment in the Obama era, was really “funemployment.” When the working class, those our elitist media despise, lose their jobs to illegal immigrants, unfair trade deals, and oppressive and unnecessary environmental regulations, the media have dismissively suggested that they all catch up with the times and learn computer code.

So let me be the first to wish all of these “journalists” a Happy Funemployment and wish them luck all the luck in the world with their new careers as computer coders.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.