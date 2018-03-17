MSNBC’s Ruhle Apologizes for Remarks About Larry Kudlow’s Faith — ‘I Meant No Offense’

by Jeff Poor17 Mar 20180

Saturday in a tweet, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle apologized for her remarks earlier in the week questioning President Donald Trump’s recently appointed director of the National Economic Council trust in “God’s will” in his new role.

“If you noticed when Larry Kudlow spoke on CNBC yesterday, he ended by saying, ‘However things work out, it will be God’s will,’” she said on MSNBC on Thursday. “That’s an interesting way to talk about being the national economic adviser to the president. ‘God’s will?'”

Ruhle apologized, explaining that she knows words matter.

Kudlow responded and thanked Ruhle for her apology.

