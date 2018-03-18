New Yorker Magazine Under Fire for Body-Shaming Trump

People are slamming New Yorker magazine over its latest magazine cover, which depicts President Trump addressing reporters while completely nude in an attempt to mock his appearance.

The magazine gave a sneak preview Friday of its latest edition and got a flood of responses criticizing the magazine for “body-shaming” the president.

An early look at next week's cover, “Exposed,” by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/pfURSeisEU pic.twitter.com/X9ZaxIbEiX — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 16, 2018

“This cover is an outrage. Donald Trump is the President of the United States. As a lifelong Democrat, I strongly oppose his views but he is still the President of the United States and is due an apology,” one user tweeted. “He is someone’s father husband and friend. He deserves better.”

Another user called the magazine “a junk publication” for treating the president and lifelong New Yorker disrespectfully.

“Imagine the s–t storm had Madame @HillaryClinton won and a magazine had decided to run a cover of her along these lines,” another user wrote.

Members of the media also weighed in on the magazine cover, with some even taking the opportunity to mock the president’s weight.

My guess is that Trump will not love the new New Yorker cover pic.twitter.com/Mnd2BLc4jz — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 16, 2018

“My guess is that Trump will not love the new New Yorker cover,” Think Progress editor Judd Legum tweeted.

Washington Post media columnist Erik Wemple penned an entire column praising the cover’s artist for pointing out the size of Trump’s extremities in an apparent jab at the president’s physique.

The trend of “fat-shaming” Trump is nothing new.

Many celebrities and politicians mocked Trump’s weight in January after Navy Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, released the results of the president’s physical.

Hollywood director James Gunn offered to give $100,000 to Trump’s favorite charity if the president agreed to weigh himself on “an accurate scale” following his physical exam.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry mocked Trump’s weight at a dinner in Washington, DC, in January shortly after Jackson made the results of Trump’s physical public. Kerry asked that the president release his “girth certificate.”