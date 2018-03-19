Nolte — Media Fail: 60% Troubled by Deep State’s Public Policy Manipulation

With the news that 74 percent of Americans believe a Deep State exists, a Monmouth University poll reveals just how little influence the disgraced national media have over public opinion and perception.

The Deep State, which is correctly defined in the polling question as “a group of unelected or appointed government officials who have too much influence in determining federal policy,” has been a national issue since the rise of President Donald Trump. Ever since this conversation started, though, the media have been slashing away at the discussion as a fevered conspiracy ginned up by conservatives.

The media pushback has obviously failed because there is no notable partisan distinction in the poll. Monmouth reports, “This is a worrisome finding. The strength of our government relies on public faith in protecting our freedoms, which is not particularly robust. And it’s not a Democratic or Republican issue. These concerns span the political spectrum.”

Moreover, only 21 percent think the Deep State does not exist.

While 47 percent say it “probably exists,” 27 percent believe it “definitely exists.”

As far as “unelected or appointed government officials hav[ing] too much influence in determining federal policy,” 60 percent agree. This includes 59 percent of Democrats, 59 percent of Republicans, and 62 percent of independents.

Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians believe more strongly in the existence of a Deep State. While 35 percent believe it “definitely exists,” only 23 percent of whites agree.

According to the poll, “Non-whites (60%) are also somewhat more likely than whites (50%) to worry about the government monitoring them and similarly more likely to believe there is already widespread government monitoring of U.S. citizens (60% and 49%, respectively).”

NRA members are more likely than non-NRA members to believe a D.C .Deep State “definitely exists,” 43 percent to 25 percent, respectively.

A whopping 80 percent believe the government spies on American citizens. A majority of 53 percent believe this is widespread. Only 18 percent believe this spying is justified.

Despite the media’s best efforts to laugh off our concern about unelected bureaucrats making policies that affect all of our lives, part of the reason the American people might be so unified in this belief could be due to those times when the Deep State has revealed itself.

The FBI has been involved in a number of scandals that appear to involve the manipulation of the 2016 presidential election in favor of Hillary Clinton. We have also seen powerful politicians, such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), openly warn politicians, including Trump, about the ways in which the unelected intelligence community can punish the American people’s elected representatives — a terrifying thought to anyone who does not want to live in a country run by secret police.

While the far-left mainstream media want us to believe the Deep State does not exist, they also want us to believe that the federal bureaucracy and intelligence community are the adults in the room. This is especially true now that voters have given Republicans total control over the federal government. This poll shows that the American people are not buying either media argument — that they still believe policy should be created only by those elected by the people to make policy.

