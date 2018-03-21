CNN Abruptly Cancels Interview with Pro-Gun Parkland Survivor Kyle Kashuv

CNN has apparently abruptly cancelled a scheduled appearance Wednesday with Kyle Kashuv, the Parkland high school shooting survivor who has stood out from his stridently anti-gun peers for his articulate advocacy in favor of our Second Amendment civil rights.

Using his verified Twitter feed, Kushuv wrote, “@CNN canceled my interview with them for a RT of an article that states actual facts in there, but for some reason they don’t say a word when people call @DLoesch a child murderer, the @NRA murderers, and @marcorubio is like looking down the barrel of an AR-15 on their network.”

His comments about Rubio and Loesch refer to the abuse they faced that went unchalleneged during the far-left CNN’s anti-gun town hall late last month.

In another tweet (that now appears to have been deleted) he reported that “It took 5 weeks for @CNN to invite a student on from the republican side. They finally invited me on and then canceled over a RT of a factual article where someone called them a ‘fake news hypocrite,'” He added, Don’t worry, though, they’re the MOST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS!”

Kushuv appears to have deleted the article that so offended the same CNN that allowed its audience to boo a rape victim, but is probably similar to this Daily Caller report about sports commentator Clay Travis calling out CNN’s Brooke Baldwin as a “fake news hypocrite.”

Again referencing the verbal attacks CNN anti-Trump activist Jake Tapper allowed to stand against Rubio and Loesch, Kushuv tweeted, “I am sure CNN is truly bothered by my RT where @ClayTravis is quoted calling @BrookeBCNN a “Fake News hypocrite” They would NEVER let name calling on their network. Just ask the people that called others murderers for no reason. They were vehemently rebutted. Wait, they weren’t.”

CNN’s five week reluctance to bring on Kushuv, and the obvious desire to find any reason to cancel his appearance, is undoubtedly due to his ability to undercut CNN’s anti-gun narrative that falsely claims all young people are opposed to the NRA and the Second Amendment. Kushuv has proven himself to be a serious, well-read, and articulate defender of our civil rights, something a disgraced far-left cable channel like CNN cannot abide.

Here is a highlight compilation of my debate with Piers Morgan. Put a few false narratives to bed and had a good time. pic.twitter.com/T4EEGtZwUW — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 21, 2018

