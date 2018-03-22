Poll: 59 Percent Disapprove of Media’s Coverage of Trump

A just-released Quinnipiac poll reveals that 59 percent of the American people disapprove of the way the media cover President Trump, while only 35 percent approve.

While Trump’s own numbers (in this particular poll) are nothing to shout about, he is in better shape than the media. For example, only 53 percent disapprove of the way Trump is doing his job (the lowest number yet in this poll), while 40 percent approve.

Trump even scores a tad better with the way he handles the media, which is mostly with the contempt the disgraced institution deserves. A full 38 percent approve of the way Trump talks about the media, while 58 percent disapprove.

Public perception of the media might help to explain why — despite a 24/7 onslaught against Trump using Putin, Playmates, and porn stars — his approval rating has been steadily climbing. As of this writing, and over the last couple weeks, Trump’s Real Clear Politics’ average approval rating has edged up 2 points, to a relatively healthy 42 percent. His disapproval rating has climbed down by an equal amount.

Two points is not much and could just be statistical noise. Nevertheless, these numbers certainly prove that the public is tuning the media out. When Trump only receives 48 percent of the popular vote in 2016, but 59 percent still disapprove of the vehemently anti-Trump media’s coverage of him, that shows how healthy our democracy is.

Other poll results include mostly bad news for Trump, but I have bolded the good news:

56 – 41 percent that [Trump] does not have good leadership skills;

53 – 43 percent that he does not care about average Americans;

64 – 32 percent that he is not level headed;

62 – 35 percent that he is a strong person;

57 – 38 percent that he is intelligent;

59 – 37 percent that he does not share their values.

On Quinnipiac’s generic mid-term ballot, Democrats only hold a +6 point lead. A full 49 percent want Democrats to win control of congress, compared to 43 percent for Republicans. The overall trend is good news for the GOP. In February, Quinnipiac gave Democrats a +15 point led; earlier this month that lead was +10.

The latest Reuters poll shows the same trend. Currently, Democrats lead by just +3. But in February, Democrats had a +9 lead. Two weeks ago, it was +8.

Reuters also has Trump’s job approval at healthy 44 percent, while his disapproval sits at 52 percent.

The other day I sat for a few minutes in a waiting room filled with strangers. CNN was on the TV, which means the coverage was all about a porn star who alleges she had an affair with Trump 12 years ago. To a person, we all quickly bonded in that little room by rolling our eyes at CNN in amused disgust.

The media no longer have the credibility or moral authority to affect public opinion. In fact, based on these poll numbers, it is not unreasonable to believe that the media’s hypocritical, anti-Trump hysteria is benefiting the president –combined with the fact he is a doing a solid job as president.

