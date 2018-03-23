Nolte: Far-Left CNN’s Airport Dominance Under Fire

At most every major airport in America, far-left CNN’s presence is as ubiquitous as the Starbucks and the four-dollar Snickers bar. But now that the last-place network has taken a sharp turn to the left of even MSNBC, people are starting to question why.

For obvious reasons, CNN is no longer seen by the public as a rather anodyne, left-of-center cable news channel. Under chief Jeff Zucker, CNN has not only become a national joke and unpopular (falling way into last place in the ratings) but a social justice hot house for fake news, wild-eyed conspiracy theories, porn-porn-porn, open calls for violence, on-camera harassment of Trump supporters, and the booing of rape victims.

As a result, decent people are starting to ask if it is responsible to pipe an unhinged propaganda outlet like CNN into the public space, especially one with a captive audience like the airport.

To the surprise of no one, CNN is not in all of these airports due to the network’s popularity. Rather, the anti-Trump cable channel actually has to pay these airports to broadcast its left-wing content.

“CNN pays airports to leave the network on, and many travel hubs even have agreements in which CNN pays for their TVs and infrastructure,” reports Fox News (the first place cable news outlet that regularly doubles and even triples CNN in viewership).

“CNN Airport covers the costs related to the TVs and related infrastructure, provides programming specifically geared for airports, and pays us for the opportunity to be in our facility,” a representative from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International told Fox News, adding that “CNN is willing to pay the most.”

It is one thing for an airport to provide news and entertainment to its captive audience, but now that CNN is a 24/7 outlet for political activism, pumping in CNN is much closer to those large propaganda screens in George Orwell’s Nineteen-Eighty-Four.

Fox News adds that as CNN’s coverage has become more unhinged, salacious, and unreliable, there have been “increasing calls for CNN to be removed from airports,” noting specifically that the anti-Trump channel has “obsessed about Trump’s ice cream intake, fixated on a white truck that blocked the network from filming Trump playing golf, botched a date that resulted in a false report claiming the Trump campaign had early access to hacked DNC emails and even shaken up its primetime lineup to make room for the son of Democrat icon Mario Cuomo, Chris.”

Add to that, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, declared that Trump has heart disease despite the president’s doctor giving him a clean bill of health… chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta has emerged as one of the faces of the anti-Trump media [and] senior media correspondent Brian Stelter has repeatedly questioned the President’s mental health and fitness for office.”

In some airports, CNN’s Big Brother presence is so intrusive “it is impossible for employees to even lower the volume on the televisions blaring cable news.”

CNN refused to answer Fox when asked if its airport presence impacts CNN’s already embarrassingly low ratings.

The other day I sat in a waiting room for about 20 minutes. CNN was on the TV, which meant it was all about porn stars and playmates. The half-dozen of us waiting all bonded by rolling our eyes and outright laughing at basement-rated network.

Eventually, one woman asked, “Mind if I change the channel?”

“Please,” someone responded.

And soon we were all enjoying Animal Planet.

It seems absurd that airport customers are denied the basic human right to escape from Jake Tapper’s hypocritical self-righteousness, Chris Cuomo’s idiotic intolerance, or any other moment emanating from Jeff Zucker’s hate machine.

It also seems fair to wonder why these airports would force customers to watch the least popular news network available.

