Celebs See Case for Impeachment with Stormy Daniels: ‘Vote His Lying, Corrupt Ass out of Office’

Hollywood took to social media to gleefully react to Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview, with some stars, like actors Alec Baldwin and John Cusack, making a case for President Donald Trump’s removal from office based on the porn star’s claims.

“No offense to Stormy Daniels, but that interview provides no worthwhile insights into ‘the problem.’ Nothing,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter Sunday. “The only solution to ‘the problem’ is to organize. And then vote his lying, corrupt, incompetent ass out of office. November is coming…”

November is coming… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 26, 2018

Cusack argued that the primetime interview provided proof that Trump must be “removed from power — now.”

“60 minutes reveals more of same -trump a gangster – engages world through gangster ethics – totally unfit for office – not worth mentioning all the laws he breaks as there’s too many to number- a vast pattern /picture of a deranged criminal who must be removed from power -now,” Cusack Tweeted on Sunday.

60 minutes reveals more of same -trump a gangster – engages world through gangster ethics – totaly unfit for office – not worth mentioning all the laws he breaks as there’s too many to number- a vast pattern /picture of a deranged criminal who must be removed from power -now — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 26, 2018

Daniels spent months making claims that she had a sexual relationship with Trump more than a decade ago. Her 60 Minutes spot, which was hyped and teased by CBS for weeks, was a lackluster affair.

Actresses Lena Dunham and Patricia Arquette praised Daniels for doing the interview.

Okay Stormy Daniels is a powerful bitch — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) March 26, 2018

To everyone minimizing @StormyDaniels interview. I doubt any one of you would have the balls to do it. Knowing that you would be sued. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2018

Other star chimed in with puns and applause for the 60 Minutes interview. Check out their reaction below.

trump is shitting his brains out – on his gold plated toilet right now poop soup #60minutes — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 25, 2018

First Karen McDougal this week, now Stormy Daniels – poor Anderson Cooper hasn’t been made to think about pussy this much his entire life! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 26, 2018

Lots of Stormy Daniels jokes over the last few months, but seeing her talking about how difficult this has been for her child is heartbreaking. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2018

The Stormy Daniels story isn't about Trump having an affair with a porn star. That's not news. It is about his campaign trying to threaten, intimidate and illegally use campaign funds to buy her silence just weeks before the election. Don't let the lurid details overshadow this. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 25, 2018

Both Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal said Trump told them they remind him of Ivanka — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 26, 2018

