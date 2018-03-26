Chuck Todd: March for Our Lives ‘Right Up There’ with 60s Civil Rights Movement

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd said Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally in Washington was “right up there” with the civil rights marches of the 1960s.

“There’s really a handful of marches that you remember. That our town remembers,” Todd said on Sunday’s Meet the Press. “The civil rights marches of the ’60s, the abortion rights marches of the ’80s and ’90s. Tea party, Million Man March, I think about those things. This is right up there.”

Legacy media reporters, many of whom yearn to be like the reporters during the civil rights era in the 1960s, gushed over the gun-control event, comparing it to the Vietnam War protests, the environmental movement, and the civil rights marches.

NBC Nightly News over the weekend also compared Saturday’s march to the civil rights movement in a piece about the faces of “idealism.”

March for Our Lives organizers even brought Martin Luther King’s granddaughter on stage on Saturday to hammer home the desired connection.

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character… I have a dream that enough is enough,” Yolanda King told the crowd. “And that this should be a gun-free world, period.”