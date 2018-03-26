EXCLUSIVE – Jackie Mason: Same Media Hyping Stormy Daniels Ignored Clinton Sexual Assault Accusers

The same news media currently hyping claims that Donald Trump had a consensual affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels were largely uninterested in investigating the serious charges of sexual assault against President Bill Clinton, legendary comic Jackie Mason noted.

Trump has denied Daniels’ story, with White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shahon on Monday charging that “the only one who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims” – referring to Daniels.

Speaking during his regular segment on this reporter’s weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” Mason quipped:

Daniels entire story is consensual. There was no story of attacking her or abusing her. She wanted to have sex with him. Since when is that a crime? If you had to put everybody in jail because they had sex, the whole country would be in jail. But the media ignored as Clinton was an out and out rapist. Remember Juanita Broaddrick? First he punches her and beats her up, and while she is bleeding he tells he to go put ice on it. More of the girls with Clinton ended up in hospitals than with sex. He wasn’t even interested in sex. He didn’t want to waste his time having sex. He punched them around. At least with Trump, every one of them can still see straight and they aren’t bleeding.

Broaddrick told NBC’s Dateline in 1999 that she resisted when Clinton suddenly kissed her in a hotel room in 1978, leading to the bloody lip:

Then he tries to kiss me again. And the second time he tries to kiss me he starts biting my lip. … He starts to, um, bite on my top lip and I tried to pull away from him. And then he forces me down on the bed. And I just was very frightened, and I tried to get away from him and I told him “No,” that I didn’t want this to happen but he wouldn’t listen to me. … It was a real panicky, panicky situation. I was even to the point where I was getting very noisy, you know, yelling to “Please stop.” And that’s when he pressed down on my right shoulder and he would bite my lip. … When everything was over with, he got up and straightened himself, and I was crying at the moment and he walks to the door, and calmly puts on his sunglasses. And before he goes out the door he says, “You better get some ice on that.” And he turned and went out the door.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Broaddrick recounted during a Breitbart News video interview what she described as the life-changing experience of being raped by Clinton. Trembling, Broaddrick explained that she is still afraid of Clinton.

In a previous Breitbart News interview, Broaddrick said she was raped not once but twice by Clinton during the same infamous encounter in 1978.

Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones both accused Clinton of sexual assault, with Willey saying that she suffered acts of intimidation in what she has described as a campaign to silence her.

In 2016, Leslie Millwee, a former local television news reporter from Arkansas, told this reporter in an exclusive interview that she was sexually assaulted by Clinton on three separate occasions in 1980.

