Nolte: Stormy Daniels on ’60 Minutes’ Is the Al Capone’s Vault of Trump Scandals

After weeks and weeks of relentless hype from the anti-Trump mainstream media, after endless teases about Big Reveals, Sunday night’s 60 Minutes interview with ex-porn star Stormy Daniels ended up being the Al Capone’s vault of anti-Trump news. A big, fat nothing.

Back in 1986, Geraldo Rivera hosted a live, two-hour special surrounding the opening of a vault owned by the late gangster Al Capone. After two hours of buildup, all Rivera found was dirt, empty bottles, and an embarrassment he will never live down.

On Sunday night, all 60 Minutes was able to deliver was dirt, empty promises, and defeat.

The dirt came from interviewer Anderson Cooper, who found it “newsworthy” to include salacious details, such as Stormy playfully swatting Trump with a magazine. The only news value there is just how desperate the far-left Cooper is to embarrass the president.

Going for the Humiliation Gold, Cooper even asked the former porn star, “Did he use a condom?”

Trump has denied the affair. Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen claims he paid Daniels $130,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) so she would not claim she had an affair…

And this 60 Minutes interview was supposed to be the long-awaited climax of a months-long narrative, but not a single new piece of news was revealed.

Even the claim from Daniels she was threatened is old (and disputed). It is also a little hard to believe. Daniels claims that she agreed to tell her story to In Touch magazine in 2011 for $15,000. According to In Touch, the story did not run because Trump’s attorney threatened to sue. Daniels says that around this time some guy walked up to her and said, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” Referring to Daniels’ infant daughter, the man added, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

Daniels never went to the police.

Six years later, though, she took the money from Cohen, signed the NDA, claimed in writing more than once that there was no affair with Trump, and is now breaking the NDA with the claim she had consensual sex once with Trump in 2006, who would have been married to his current wife Melania at the time.

Daniels is also fearlessly cashing in big time with events like her Make America Horny tour, a media frenzy, and what will almost certainly be a lucrative book offer.

So basically, after all of the anti-Trump establishment media’s Barnum Bailey Bravado, here we are on Monday morning, right back to square one after Sunday’s night’s massive misfire.

In other words, we are right back to Trump Might Have Had Consensual Sex With a Porn Star 12 Freakin’ Years Ago If Anyone Cares.

And nobody cares.

It is simply a fact America lost its virginity in this regard 26 years ago when this very same 60 Minutes ran to Bill Clinton’s rescue after it was revealed that the then-presidential candidate had a 12-year sexual affair with Gennifer Flowers (Clinton later admitted to the affair).

Clinton lied about the affair on 60 Minutes while Hillary stood by her cheating man to spout her now-infamous “I’m not Tammy Wynette standing by her man” line. But even after Flowers released telephone recordings between her and Bill, the media still dismissed Flowers as a slut and admonished voters with the reminder that we were not electing a pope, that this is a personal matter between Bill and Hill, and that character no longer matters when it comes to finally getting rid of the evil Reagan-Bush era who is president.

The only news made Sunday night is that 60 Minutes has done a u-turn and suddenly cares that Donald Trump — who has been a public figure for four decades and won the presidency even with a reputation as something of a libertine — might have boinked a porn star more than a decade ago.

Basically, this Kabuki Theater of Media Hypocrisy is really only aimed at an audience of one — and that is special counsel Robert Mueller. Now that the media’s wild-eyed conspiracy theory about Trump colluding with the Russians has collapsed into a massive Obama/FBI scandal, the media are desperate to have Mueller take on Trump’s personal sex life.

The stupidity of all of this media desperation can be found in the ratings — the TV ratings and Trump’s job approval ratings.

While we do not yet know what Sunday’s 60 Minutes ratings look like, on Thursday night, CNN interviewed Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal about her alleged affair with Trump (also more than a decade ago), and the far-left channel still came in last place in the ratings.

Meanwhile, despite the media’s twin porn and playmate obsessions, Trump’s approval rating in the latest Fox News poll jumped to a healthy 45 percent, and his overall approval numbers have steadily climbed in the Real Clear Politics poll of polls.

When it was convenient to defeat a sitting Republican president in 1992, the media told voters not to care about sex. The media also told us not to care when Clinton had sex with a young intern in the Oval Office just a few rooms away from his wife and daughter.

But now that caring about these things could damage a sitting Republican president, the media demand that we care.

The problem for the media is this: Americans are not stupid, and the only part of this dumb spectacle we are pointing and laughing at is the spectacle of a disgraced media trying to put toothpaste back into a tube.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.