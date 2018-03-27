Nolte: Juanita Broaddrick Says Anderson Cooper, CNN, ’60 Minutes’ Have Never Interviewed Her

During a Monday night appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity, Juanita Broaddrick, who has credibly accused former-President Bill Clinton of rape, revealed that neither 60 Minutes nor CNN have ever interviewed her.

“Have you ever been interviewed on 60 Minutes?” Hannity asked.

“No, never.” Broaddrick replied. “Or CNN, or MSNBC.”

The full interview with both Broaddrick and Paula Jones is embedded below.

Those of us who lived through the 1990s are watching with endless amusement as our disgraced, impossible-to-shame media twists itself into knots over the fact that some 12 years ago President Trump is alleged to have had consensual, extra-marital flings with a Playboy playmate and a porn star.

The reasons for this amusement are countless. To begin with, when Bill Clinton’s 12-year affair with Gennifer Flowers went public in the heat of his 1992 quest for the presidency, 60 Minutes came scurrying to his rescue. Bill and Hillary appeared on the storied news magazine show, lied about the affair, and turned his campaign around.

Although Flowers had audio recordings of her telephone calls with Clinton, the very same media now obsessing over playmates and porn stars, still wrote Flowers off as an opportunistic slut and informed the voting public that personal character no longer matters when choosing a president.

About five years into his presidency, and just a few rooms away from his own wife and daughter, Clinton had a sexual affair with a 22-year-old White House intern in the Oval Office. Even after he committed perjury to cover the affair up, the media actually joined the White House campaign to personally destroy Lewinsky as a dangerous stalker. After she provided DNA evidence of the affair, the media then told us this was a private matter between man and wife.

In 1998, Kathleen Willey, a Democrat, accused Clinton of groping her in 1993. The media wrote her off as a disgruntled gold digger.

Paula Jones won a judgment in court and a huge $850,000 settlement from Clinton after she accused Clinton of exposing himself to her. To protect Clinton, the media, primarily led by CNN, attacked her as trailer trash.

Jones also appeared on Hannity Monday night and accurately described how the establishment media treated her and Clinton’s other accusers.

“We did not get the same kind of coverage [Stormy Daniels is] getting. We were made fun of. We were on late night talk shows — they made fun of us. It was horrible,” Jones said. “Remember James Carville’s ‘You can drag a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park?’ I’ve never lived in a trailer park. But that’s the way they treated us, and this was a serious thing.”

Yes, it was serious. And in 1999, it got as serious as these things get.

Broaddrick’s 1999 claim that then-Arkansas Attorney General Clinton raped her in 1978 was so credible the media had no choice but to cover it up. It is important to recall that Broaddrick was dragged kicking and screaming into telling her story, which had only gotten out, one presumes, because she told people about the alleged rape immediately after it happened.

Broaddrick refused to come forward in 1992 when Clinton was running for president, and refused for another seven years. It was only after a false story appeared about her accepting a payoff to keep silent that she decided to set the record straight.

Once Broaddrick did come forward, only Lisa Myers of NBC interviewed her. In this pre-Internet era when the elitist had a bottleneck on the dissemination of information, she was never seen again. Even when her story again became valid news during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential run, Broaddrick was ignored — ignored by 60 Minutes, by CNN, by the same Anderson Cooper who has gleefully interviewed the porn star and the playmate over Trump’s alleged consensual affairs for 60 Minutes and CNN.

The day Cooper’s dud of an interview with Story Daniels aired, Broaddrick tweeted Cooper directly, “HEY 60 MINUTES @andersoncooper HOW ABOUT HAVING ME ON To Discuss my Book, “You’d Better Put Some Ice On That”. ….What Bill Clinton said to me after he Raped Me.”

HEY 60 MINUTES @andersoncooper HOW ABOUT HAVING ME ON To Discuss my Book, “You’d Better Put Some Ice On That”. ….What Bill Clinton said to me after he Raped Me. https://t.co/9vsEz8YdD0 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 25, 2018

The next day, Broaddrick retweeted this with the comment, “Yep, that about sums it up.”

Why we hate the Media: Paula Jones: Not believable Kathleen Willey: Not believable Gennifer Flowers: Not believable Monica Lewinsky: Not believable Juanita Broddrick: Not believable Pornstar Stormy Daniels: Impeccable integrity, 24/7 coverage.#StormyDanielsDay — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) March 26, 2018

“Have you heard from Anderson?” Hannity asked Broaddrick Monday night.

“No,” she replied.

While we watch our shameless media with amusement, others are not so amused, and understandably so.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.