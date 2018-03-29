Rachael Ray’s Nutrish Jumps Aboard David Hogg’s Advertiser Boycott of Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

by John Carney29 Mar 20180

Rachael Ray’s pet food brand Nutrish is removing its ads from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show.

Just hours after Florida school shooting survivor and anti-gun activist David Hogg asked followers to pressure advertisers to sever ties with Ingraham’s show, the pet food brand tweeted that it was leaving the show.

UPDATE: Ingraham shared a public apology to Hogg after Nutrish and TripAdvisor announced they were pulling their companies’ ads from her Fox News program.

“We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program,” the company tweeted.

 

Nutrish’s parent company, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, did not respond to a request for comment. The company also owns Better Than and Dad’s Pet Food brands. An email sent to Rachael Ray’s company received no response.

Earlier Hogg had tweeted, “Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend.”

Ingraham had teased Hogg after reports that Hogg’s applications to certain colleges had been rejected.

 

Ingraham’s show, the Ingraham Angle, airs on Fox News at 10 p.m. on weeknights.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.