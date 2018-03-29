Rachael Ray’s Nutrish Jumps Aboard David Hogg’s Advertiser Boycott of Laura Ingraham

Rachael Ray’s pet food brand Nutrish is removing its ads from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show.

Just hours after Florida school shooting survivor and anti-gun activist David Hogg asked followers to pressure advertisers to sever ties with Ingraham’s show, the pet food brand tweeted that it was leaving the show.

UPDATE: Ingraham shared a public apology to Hogg after Nutrish and TripAdvisor announced they were pulling their companies’ ads from her Fox News program.

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

… immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

“We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program,” the company tweeted.

We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program. — Nutrish (@Nutrish) March 29, 2018

Nutrish’s parent company, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, did not respond to a request for comment. The company also owns Better Than and Dad’s Pet Food brands. An email sent to Rachael Ray’s company received no response.

Earlier Hogg had tweeted, “Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend.”

Ingraham had teased Hogg after reports that Hogg’s applications to certain colleges had been rejected.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Ingraham’s show, the Ingraham Angle, airs on Fox News at 10 p.m. on weeknights.