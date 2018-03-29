Parkland Student-Activist David Hogg Targets Laura Ingraham’s Advertisers for Boycott

David Hogg, one of the higher-profile Parkland student anti-gun activists, urged his left-wing followers and fans to target Laura Ingraham’s advertisers for a boycott of her Fox News show.

Via Twitter, and linking to a Daily Wire article, Ingraham accused Hogg of “whining” about being rejected by a number of colleges. “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it,” she tweeted Wednesday. “(Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.)”

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Using his own Twitter account, Hogg quickly hit back with, “Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend.”

He added the hashtag: #BoycottIngramAdverts.

Soon after, he came up with a list of Ingraham advertisers and told his followers, “Pick a number 1-12 contact the company next to that #[.]”

The Daily Wire story Ingraham used as her example of Hogg’s whining” references a TMZ article titled, “I’m Changing the World …BUT UC SCHOOLS STILL REJECTED ME.”

TMZ interviewed Hogg on camera Monday where he lamented a number of college rejections.

He said he was not surprised by the rejections because “I think there’s a lot of amazing people that don’t get to college, not only that do things like I do but because their voices just aren’t heard in the tsunami of people that apply every year to colleges in such an economic impacted school system here which we have here in America where people have to go into massive amounts of debt just to go to college and get an education.”

Hogg added, “We’re already changing the world. If colleges want to support us in that, great, if they don’t it doesn’t matter, we’re still going to change the world.”

Hogg has been accepted at some other universities, such as Cal State San Marcos and Florida Atlantic University.

On Twitter, Hogg has been documenting his reaction to college rejections.

Update: I have one more muffin and just got rejected by another school. Oh god what will eat next to cope I might just have to breakout the emergency chocolate bar — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 17, 2018

Hogg’s sister, Lauren, reacted to Ingraham’s comment by accusing the Fox News host of bullying her brother and seemed to want First Lady Melania Trump to do something about it.

“HEY @FLOTUS MY BROTHER IS LITERALLY GETTING CYBERBULLIED BY @IngrahamAngle,” she tweeted. “ANY COMMENTS?”

How low are your ratings @IngrahamAngle that you have to start attacking my brother’s grades to get attention? If you ask me, he is more articulate than you and has far better character. Man, that’s real low even for you. Coming from a 14 year old, please grow up. #NeverAgain https://t.co/CgUVeGRfxP — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 28, 2018

