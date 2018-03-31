Laura Ingraham to Take ‘Easter Break’ from Show Amid Advertiser Boycotts

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is going on a one-week “Easter Break” from her show as advertisers boycott The Ingraham Angle over a tweet criticizing anti-gun Parkland student activist David Hogg.

Ingraham announced on Friday night’s broadcast that the break was a “pre-planned” vacation with her family for the Easter holiday.

“A blessed Good Friday and Passover to all of you; I’ll be off next week for Easter break with my kids,” she said. “Fear not. We’ve got a great lineup of guest hosts to fill in for me.”

Shortly after the announcement, Hogg tweeted, “Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week”:

Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week. https://t.co/bjSLmj3gyH — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2018

Multiple companies announced this week that they would no longer advertise on Ingraham’s program after the Fox News host tweeted an article from The Daily Wire about Hogg being rejected from four colleges—including UCLA—and criticized him for whining about it despite having a 4.1 GPA:

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Hogg, after seeing Ingraham’s tweet, urged his fellow left-wing activists and fans to target the host’s advertisers to get them to boycott her show:

Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Ingraham apologized to Hogg in a follow-up tweet and made an offer for him to “return” to The Ingraham Angle as a guest for a “productive discussion”:

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

… immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Hogg rejected Ingraham’s apology, saying it was “not enough” to apologize just to save her advertisers:

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

The Ingraham Angle is one of the highest-rated cable news programs on television. The show came in fourth place for having the most viewers of any cable news program in February, averaging more than 2.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Only Fox News shows Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show beat the five-month-old cable news program in the cable television ratings war.