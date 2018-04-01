Proactiv Pulls Ads From MSNBC After Ex-Contributor Attacks Pro-Gun Parkland Student Kyle Kashuv

Skincare brand Proactiv has pulled ads from MSNBC after a former contributor to the network, Kurt Eichenwald, tweeted a series of attacks against Kyle Kashuv, a pro-gun survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

Proactiv announced it was parting ways with MSNBC on Twitter, after concerned users contacted the brand expressing concern at their association with the far-left network, which has yet to disavow its former contributor’s comments.

1/2:We are aware of this incident and have pulled our ads from the network as a result. We are working diligently — Proactiv (@Proactiv) March 30, 2018

2/2: with our media partner to get them removed as quickly as possible. Thank you. — Proactiv (@Proactiv) March 30, 2018

Eichwnwald, a far-left journalist who was an MSNBC contributor until February of this year, repeatedly attacked Kashuv on social media. As Breitbart’s Ian Mason reported, Eichenwald said Kashuv was incapable of debate beyond “slinging insults and conspiracy theory,” that he “traffick[ed] in fantasies,” and that he had “no respect” for the 16-year old.

At the same time, Eichenwald attacked conservatives for “insult[ing] survivors of a mass slaughter.”

Hopefully the Laura Ingraham blow-up will teach conservatives: You are not "debating" gun control when you insult survivors of a mass slaughter for advocating laws you dont agree with. You are just being infantile bullies. Wanna debate POLICY? Great. Wanna insult kids? Shut up. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 29, 2018

Eichenwald later claimed that he had confused Kashuv with a different teenage conservative, CJ Pearson.

Eichenwald is also a contributing editor for Vanity Fair, which has yet to disavow his comments. Brands that have advertised with them in the past mont include Chevrolet, Johnnie Walker, Netflix, Smart Water, Nikon, Geico, Maybelline, Skechers, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co., Lancome, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Coach, L’oreal, Nordstrom, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Bloomingdale’s, The Venetian, Vera Wang, Oscar de la Renta, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Barney’s, Chloe, Givenchy, MaxMara, Prada, Dior, Gucci, Emporio Armani, Celine, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, Bulgari, Cartier, Stuart Weitzman, Amazon Prime Pantry, Amazon Alexa, Peapod, Charles Schwab, Nespresso, Shopbop, Showtime, Macy’s, Campbells Soup, Clinique, DeVry University, and Jimmy Choo.

Eichenwald did apologize to Kashuv after concerned Twitter users began contacting MSNBC advertisers. However, Fox News host Laura Ingraham did the same after anti-gun Parkland survivor David Hogg encouraged his followers to target her advertisers, and the apology did her no good. If anything, the pressure on her advertisers intensified.

By instigating an advertiser boycott against Ingraham, Hogg may have opened a Pandora’s box. Smart brands recognize that an angry consumer is an angry consumer, regardless of whether they are leftist or conservative. Advertisers at leftist media outlets are now starting to feel the heat – and Proactiv has decided it wants none of it.

