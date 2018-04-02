Fox Backs Laura Ingraham: ‘We Will Not Allow Voices To Be Censored’

Fox News has reiterated its support for conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham, as advertisers threaten to leave the show over criticisms she made of Parkland School shooting survivor David Hogg.

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” Jack Abernethy, co-president of Fox News, said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.

“We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children,” he continued.

The affirming of support comes as Ingraham’s show, the Ingraham Angle, continues to be subject to left-wing campaigns urging companies to stop advertising with her over comments she made about Parkland survivor turned anti-gun activist David Hogs failure to get into certain colleges.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Ingraham later apologized for her comments and “for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland.”

However, the apology was rejected by Hogg, who denounced it as “an effort just to save your advertisers.”

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

She later announced she was taken a pre-planned vacation this week, which some speculated might be linked to advertisers leaving her show.

Around a dozen companies including Office Depot, Jenny Craig, Hulu, TripAdvisor, Expedia, Wayfair, StitchFix, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Atlantis Paradise Island, and Liberty Mutual have already pulled advertising.

Similar advertising boycott campaigns have taken place against other Fox News hosts, including Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity.

