MyPillow Announces ‘Strong’ Sales After Refusal to Boycott Ingraham Angle

The CEO of MyPillow has said his company’s sales remain “strong” after bucking the David Hogg-led boycott of Fox News show The Ingraham Angle.

“MyPillow’s sales are strong. We are blessed to have loyal customers who love MyPillow and recommend it to friends and family members,” company CEO Mike Lindell said in a statement to Breitbart News on Monday.

Lindell received praise in conservative circles after refusing to pull his advertisements on The Ingraham Angle, despite intense pressure from anti-gun activists including Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg,

In a tweet addressed to Sean Hannity, Lindell wrote, “I did not take my advertising down from @IngrahamAngle and @FoxNews, nor do I intend to. @seanhannity.”

I did not take my advertising down from @IngrahamAngle and @FoxNews, nor do I intend to. @seanhannity — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) April 2, 2018

The pressure to abandon Ingraham’s show grew after she speculated on Hogg’s rejection from certain colleges, comments for which she later apologized.

However, Hogg has since led a campaign urging companies to stop advertising on the show, with around a dozen companies already severing ties.

MyPillow’s strong sales are even more impressive given threats from Hogg supporters to stop buying from the brand, many of whom used the hashtag #BoycottMyPillow.

Despite many advertisers boycotting her show, Fox News recently reiterated its support for Ingraham, with the company’s co-president stating that they “cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.