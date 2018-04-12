Breitbart News’ Joel B. Pollak Wins Robert Novak Fellowship

Breitbart News Senior Editor at Large Joel B. Pollak has won a Robert Novak Journalism Fellowship, according to a release Wednesday by the Fund for American Studies.

Pollak was the winner of the Alumni Fund Fellowship, which will fund a set of essays about public policy debates over water resources in California, to be titled “Republic of Thirst.”

An announcement by the Fund for American Studies stated:

The 2018 fellows were chosen from a competitive field of more than 40 highly qualified candidates representing a diverse array of national publications and outstanding freelance writers. “Our 2018 fellows are outstanding examples of the serious, investigative and enterprising reporting that is necessary to uncover the vital stories affecting our nation,” said Daniel McCarthy, director of the Robert Novak Journalism Fellowship Program. “Novak Fellows are at the pinnacle of American journalism, appearing every day in our nation’s leading publications in print and online. The 2018 award recipients are a worthy addition to this prestigious network and I look forward to working with them in the year ahead.” The fellowships are named for Robert D. Novak, longtime columnist, CNN broadcaster and reporter for the Associated Press and The Wall Street Journal. Since its founding in 1994, the Robert Novak Journalism Fellowship program has funded over 140 journalists to undertake long-form writing projects that they would otherwise not have the resources to complete. Novak Fellows have gone on to become leaders in their field as Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters, editors of national magazines and authors of best-selling books.

Other winners included recipients from the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Politico, among others.

Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov said: “We congratulate Joel and take pride in the recognition of the high quality of journalism at Breitbart News, which stands among the standard-bearers of the profession.”

See the full list of winners and projects here.