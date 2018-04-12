MSM Breathless over Non-Reporting of Unconfirmed Rumor About Trump Fathering Child

The absurd desperation of our media (and special counsel Robert Mueller) to overturn the election of President Trump achieved light-speed Thursday with the “bombshell” news that the National Enquirer did not report an unconfirmed, second-hand rumor about Trump fathering a child out of wedlock in 1989.

The far-left Associated Press, Ronan Farrow at the New Yorker, the anti-Trump Washington Post, and all the usual suspects are frantically piling on over … a second-hand rumor no one has been able to confirm.

But now that the Russian collusion hoax has backfired on the Deep State, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama; now that the idea that Trump obstructed justice has been exposed as more than a little sketchy, it has come to this: raids on Trump’s personal attorney, decades-old rumors of consensual affairs being treated as Watergate, the criminalizing of perfectly legal non-disclosure agreements, and breathless reporting of the fact that there was no reporting of a baseless rumor.

After he passed a lie detector test in late 2015, American Media, Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer, paid former Trump Tower doorman Dino Sajudin $30,000 for the exclusive rights to the following: he heard rumors that Trump fathered a child with a 29-year-old Trump Tower employee some 30-years-ago.

Moreover, despite the bottomless pit of corporate resources and partisan zeal at their disposal, neither the New Yorker nor the AP have been able to confirm the rumor. My guess is that countless other news outlets have spent gobs of money chasing this, as well.

Basically, all of this sound and fury is over a doorman hearing rumors that Trump fathered a child. Rumors. Second-hand rumors, because according to the New Yorker, the doorman claims he heard the rumors from Trump’s head of security, Matthew Calamari.

Calamari denies he told the doorman this, and again … “The New Yorker has uncovered no evidence that Trump fathered the child.”

The establishment media are accusing the Enquirer of paying off the doorman to spike the story, to kill it. But the Enquirer claims it spent four months investigating the story, and like the Mighty MSM, could not find any evidence that the second-hand rumor was true.

The Enquirer’s lead reporter on the story, Sharon Churcher, told the New Yorker, “I do not believe that story was true. I believed from the beginning it was not true.” The New Yorker then attacks her credibility through anonymous sources but without any specifics.

In 2014, there were reports that this very same doorman falsely accused another Trump Tower resident of fathering a child out of wedlock.

The New Yorker goes on to contradict itself with this gibberish: “Although many of the A.M.I. sources I spoke with expressed skepticism about Sajudin’s claims, all six agreed that A.M.I. made a concerted effort to shut down the story.”

Apparently, the Enquirer was supposed to keep chasing a phony story.

Both the AP and the New Yorker were told by the former doorman that he would say nothing more unless he was well paid.

“If there’s no money involved with it,” he told the AP, “I’m not getting involved.”

“My time is valuable. What’s your offer??” was his response to the New Yorker.

Overall, our media appear to be upset that the Enquirer might be guilty of protecting Trump by spiking the story of a baseless rumor that no one can confirm is true.

And who better to lecture others about media bias than our very own anti-Trump media?

