Ace Hardware Reverses Decision, Resumes Advertising with Laura Ingraham

Ace Hardware has reversed its decision to pull ads from Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show the Ingraham Angle and announced Friday it would resume advertising on the program.

An Ace Hardware spokesperson told the Wrap last week that the company would pull its ads from Ingraham’s show after gun control activist David Hogg called for advertisers to boycott the program.

But a company spokesperson confirmed with The Hill Friday that Ace Hardware had backtracked on its decision to pull ads and apologized for the “incomplete information” the company had at the time of the initial announcement.

“The information we had at the time of the initial request was incomplete and we apologize for that,” an Ace Hardware spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

“Advertising on any network or show is in no way an endorsement from Ace of the content contained or spoken within that program. We appreciate the different points of view from our customers, and believe people should be treated with respect and civility,” the spokeswoman added. “At this time, we have not altered our current media schedule; however, we regularly review our media strategy.”

Fox News also confirmed that Ace Hardware resumed its advertising on the Ingraham Angle.

Ingraham welcomed the news Friday, tweeting her support for the company in response to a tweet from Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin.

We love @AceHardware! We're buying a wheel barrow and other gardening tools at @AceHardware this weekend. https://t.co/UqzOiZji0B — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 13, 2018

Thank you @AceHardware for doing the right thing and resuming advertising on @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/BG9q4kO8US #TeaParty — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) April 13, 2018

Ace Hardware is the first company to resume advertising on Ingraham’s show after more than 20 advertisers decided to pull their ads from the program. The advertisers began dropping their ads from the Ingraham Angle following Hogg’s call to boycott the program over Ingraham’s tweet about Hogg about getting rejected from several colleges.

The Fox News host issued a public apology to the student, but Hogg said her apology was not enough.

Ingraham resumed her hosting duties on the Ingraham Angle Monday following a pre-planned one week “Easter Break” with her family.

The Ingraham Angle has maintained its ratings since the advertiser boycott, taking the top spot among cable news shows for its time slot with 2.69 million viewers.