Politico Dismisses Joe Biden’s ‘Hands-iness’ with Children

In the desperate hope that countless photos and videos of former Vice President Joe Biden’s “handsi-ness” with women and children can be wished away, the far-left Politico published a lengthy piece Monday dismissing the problem.

The overall piece is a typical overlong, Politico blah-blah-blah about how Biden is the frontrunner to challenge Trump in 2020 and that his real problem is not his “handsi-ness,” but that he is not far enough to the left. Politico’s primary concern is that Biden is “too cozy with Wall Street” and a “septuagenarian white male.”

Politico then offers Biden some advice on how to overcome the Wall Street problem. But this is the most interesting paragraph…

Trump would also provide cover for another often-discussed Biden drawback: the overly familiar mannerisms that seem terribly out of place in the #MeToo era. Next to Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tapes and the litany of sexual misconduct charges levied against the president, Biden’s hands-iness barely registers.

Yeah, no.

To begin with, while it is sometimes difficult to remember after reading its content, Politico poses as a neutral news outlet. Therefore, Politico wrist-flicking the “The Adventures of Creepy Joe Biden: Serial Young Girl-Toucher” is yet another laughable act of bias.

If anything close to Biden-esque photos were available for Politico take down some obscure Republican running for local dogcatcher, the anti-Trump outlet would gleefully do so. As would the rest of the corporate media. It would be the biggest story in the world. Biden, however, gets a shrug.

Secondly, and most importantly, if the media believe they can use Trump to protect Biden from his disturbing behavior, for a number of reasons, they are sorely mistaken.

No matter how much the media try to spin it, the Access Hollywood audio is Trump talking about women who “let” him grab them. It is disgusting locker room talk, for sure, but it is also within the realm of consent. The media continue to lie about this, but Trump used the word “let” and the public knows it.

Additionally, there is no actual evidence Trump did anything wrong with anyone. The allegations against him from various women are just that — allegations. There is no proof they are telling the truth.

On the other hand, there is a ton of photographic evidence showing Biden getting physically creepy with women and children. The hay Trump himself or a super PAC can make out of this would be devastating. The difference between a photo and he said/she is all the difference. Just ask Gary Hart and Al Franken.

Finally, even if I am wrong about all of the above, there is the issue of children. No one has ever alleged that Trump acted inappropriately with children, and that is (and should be) a big red line in the minds of all decent people. The fact that video and photographic evidence of Biden making young girls feel uncomfortable is everywhere would dog him throughout any presidential campaign, most especially in the era of #MeToo.

Moreover, Democrats and their media allies cannot defend Biden’s behavior without looking ridiculous, especially after their Roy Moore witch hunt, which was based on sketchy 40-year-old evidence and hearsay. For example, Politico’s jihad against Moore was 24/7, and just look at how buffoonish it looks pretending Biden did nothing wrong.

As they did while he was vice president, in order to protect Biden, the establishment media is hiding and downplaying the devastating evidence of Biden’s “serial young girl-touching problem.” In a presidential campaign, and in this glorious era of alternate media and political advertising where the corrupt media can no longer bottleneck information, that will not be the case.

