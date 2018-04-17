Clinton Advisers Sound Off on Comey Book Tour: ‘He’s Now Lying’

The release of former FBI Director James Comey’s memoir has opened old wounds with some of the Clinton family’s advisers, who blamed Comey for President Trump winning the presidency in 2016.

Hillary Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill unloaded on Comey in a series of tweets Monday, criticizing the former FBI director for making a “public spectacle” of the Clinton email investigation and accusing him of skewing the 2016 election in Trump’s favor.

He made a public spectacle of the conclusion of the email investigation, breaking with Department norms, calling into question the integrity of the process. It did nothing to quiet the Trump campaign from accusing the FBI of bias & did everything to make Americans feel uneasy. — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 16, 2018

Lanny Davis, who used to serve as special counsel under former President Bill Clinton, also scorched Comey and called him a “liar” in an op-ed for the Hill published Sunday.

“It is time — accurately — to call Comey a liar for this crucial, self-serving rationalization for his action that made Donald Trump president,” Davis wrote.

Davis wanted Comey to “admit the truth” about his October 28, 2016, to Congress which re-opened the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server.

“You wrote the letter not because you had to in order to fulfill a promise to Congress, but because you wanted to protect your political rear end from anti-Clinton Republican partisans. Period,” Davis wrote.

Davis claimed in an interview on Fox & Friends Sunday that the former FBI director had been “lying” in his television interviews promoting his book.

“He’s now lying on all his television interviews … when he says he was obligated to do so because he promised Congress,” he said.

Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon also took potshots at the former FBI director Sunday in a tweet for not being hard enough on Trump in the run-up to the election.

Accepting dinner invitations. Promising 'honest loyalty.' Assuring Trump he wasn't being investigated. Comey has a lot of tough words for Trump now, but while in the job, he sure did his best to avoid getting on Trump's bad side. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) April 16, 2018

Comey has been hit with criticism on both sides of the aisle as his book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, hits bookstores on Tuesday.

Trump called Comey a “slippery” character and the “worst FBI director in history” in a series of tweets Sunday morning.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also ripped Comey’s book on Friday, saying it belongs “in the bargain bin of the fiction section.”

Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro also slammed Comey’s book, saying that his book is self-serving and serves no “higher loyalty” to anyone but himself.