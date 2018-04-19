WATCH: Protesters Heckle Comey at New York Book Signing

Former FBI Director James Comey faced bipartisan heckling from protesters at his first book signing event in New York City.

As Comey spoke at the Wednesday night event at the Union Square Barnes & Noble store to promote his book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, conservative commentator Laura Loomer interrupted the speech and told Comey, “You’re going to get locked up.”

“Comey is a criminal!” Loomer shouted, adding that the former FBI director would be “prosecuted” for his “transgressions.”

Shortly after security ushered Loomer out of the event, an anti-Trump protester in her 20s got up and yelled, “Trump is a fascist!”

The anti-Trump protester held a sign that read, “Trump is a fascist and Comey is responsible.”

Security hauled that woman off the premises while the crowd of 250 people attending the event booed and shouted down both protesters.

Comey brushed off the protesters and continued to take questions from the audience.

Comey’s book has received bipartisan criticism from Clinton advisers and Trump administration officials.

Lanny Davis, who served as special counsel under President Bill Clinton, torched Comey in an op-ed for the Hill Sunday for “lying” in television interviews promoting the book.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders ripped Comey’s book on Friday, saying it belongs “in the bargain bin of the fiction section.”

Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro also slammed Comey’s book, saying that his book is self-serving and serves no “higher loyalty” to anyone but himself.

WATCH: James Comey Gets Heckled by Protesters in New York