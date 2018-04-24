Rupert Murdoch Attending State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron

Fox News owner and 21st Century Fox executive chairman Rupert Murdoch will attend the White House state dinner for President Emmanuel Macron.

The news was first reported by the New York Times, although the official guest list has not been released.

Trump holds Murdoch in high esteem, frequently calling him for advice despite his criticism of the president on issues like illegal immigration.

Invitations for the dinner are in high demand, as First Lady Melania Trump opted for a smaller, more intimate dinner. Murdoch is the only media mogul confirmed to attend.

Only about 120 people are invited, about a third of the size of the typical guest list during the Obama years.

When Obama hosted French president Francois Hollande for dinner in 2014, he invited movie producer J.J. Abrams, actors Bradley Cooper and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and comedian Stephen Colbert. He also hosted CNN president Jeff Zucker for the dinner.