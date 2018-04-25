The Atlantic: Joy Reid’s ‘Hacking’ Conspiracy ‘Looks Implausible’

That Atlantic’s Alexis C. Madrigal examines Joy Reid’s conspiracy theory that a hacker planted “fraudulent” posts on her old blog expressing politically incorrect attitudes about gay people. “The Evidence Is Not With Joy Reid,” her headline declares — while CNN reports that the Library of Congress possesses archives of the posts dated around January 2006.

From The Atlantic:

It’s not possible to view the Internet Archive’s public stash of Reid blog posts because Reid’s team recently inserted code into the site that prevents the Internet Archive from indexing it.

But the Internet Archive’s Brewster Kahle confirmed to me that the Wayback Machine crawled Reid’s site back in the 2000s—and that there was nothing suspicious about the way the posts appeared in the archives.

“We saw [the blog posts] in the ’00s soon after they were dated on the blog, and [they were] archived in normal course of operations,” Kahle told me.

…

Among the implausible factors is that for Reid’s story to be correct, someone would have had to hack her blog back in the ’00s, but no one, including Reid herself, noticed the invalid posts.

Read the rest of the story here.