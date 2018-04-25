Media Matters: No Advertiser Boycott for Joy Reid

Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, says the left-wing group will not target advertisers on Joy Reid’s MSNBC program — explaining that old posts on her blog suggesting “adult gay men tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types” do not meet the “high threshold” the organization requires for ad boycotts.

From The Wrap:

Media Matters for America will not launch any advertiser boycott against Joy Reid. The non-profit watchdog group’s president Angelo Carusone told TheWrap on Wednesday his group will not target the MSNBC host after mounting pressure from those who have called out an old blog post of hers as being bigoted toward the LGBT community.

In a public Twitter conversation on Wednesday, Carusone answered a question from TheWrap, saying that Reid’s past post will not trigger a Twitter boycott from his group. He called the effort to draw attention to Media Matters on the topic of Reid “bulls–t” and “right wing chicanery.”

