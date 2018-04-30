Nolte: CNN’s Ana Navarro Recommends Michelle Wolf for Nobel Peace Prize

During a Monday morning appearance on CNN’s basement-rated New Day, far-left pundit Ana Navarro said comedienne Michelle Wolf “should be the one getting the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Navarro, a manic Trump hater, defended Wolf after the comedienne delivered a hate-filled rant directed towards President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway.

“I’d say to Michelle Wolf, ‘Hallelujah, girl. You should be the one getting the Nobel Peace Prize,’” Navarro squawked, before adding this somewhat confusing rationale: “She was able to do what nobody else has been able to do: Get Trump supporters to actually go on TV and defend women from being skewered and offended for their looks.”

Navarro, who is Hispanic, opened her New Day comments by denigrating Latin America as some sort of hotbed of murder where no one can take a good-natured ribbing from a friend.

“I don’t like roasts,” she said. “I think they’re mean-spirited. They’re something we don’t do in Latin America — because I tell you, there would be somebody dead by the end of a dinner like that.”

As far as defending women, Juanita Broaddrick called out Navarro in November for ignoring Broaddrick’s credible claim that Bill Clinton raped her.

Navarro has also, with no medical evidence, publicly diagnosed Trump with dementia.

When she is not stereotyping Latin America as humorless and murderous, Navarro primarily spends her time shrieking that Trump is a racist.

Navarro’s primary means of defending Wolf has been whataboutism, even aiming it at everyday Trump supporters:

Seems some ppl usually offended at lies & attacks on the media by Trump WH, today are offended a comedienne publicly calling out Trump WH on their lies & attacks on the media. But hey, fortunately in the Trump era, only politically-correct “snowflakes” should care about feelings. pic.twitter.com/r9FtRZaAhm — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 29, 2018

Navarro has yet to explain why the institution of the media, who pose as unbiased and professional, should not be held to a higher standard than everyday Americans and politicians.

Navarro is also a spreader of fake news. Although it has long been debunked, as recently as Saturday, Navarro was still spreading that proven falsehood that Trump mocked a reporter’s disability:

Dana Carver impersonated George HW Bush. @ABFalecbaldwin impersonates Trump. It’s a hell of a lot easier to have empathy for someone capable of human empathy, than to have empathy for someone capable of mocking a disabled reporter and dissing the @Paralympics. https://t.co/wwC8Oa6V4g — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 28, 2018

I refuse to normalize Trump. I have a disabled brother. His name is Daniel Navarro. The way Trump mocks and disdains disabled people, makes him a disgusting excuse for a human to me. As long as I live, I will never accept or normalize the way he treats and refers to the disabled. https://t.co/aeuFOhwcGB — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 28, 2018

