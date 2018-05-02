Chris Matthews: Trump Show ‘Wearing Surprisingly Well’

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews conceded that President Donald Trump and his economic nationalism is “wearing surprisingly well” with voters and stressed that Trump will be extremely difficult for Democrats to beat in 2020.

When asked about the so-called Trump Show in a Politico interview published on Tuesday, Matthews cited Trump’s stable approval and improving ratings and said it is “wearing surprisingly well” with voters because they like Trump’s anti-establishment “attitude” and “don’t mind him being wrong on the facts.”

Matthews, the Pennsylvania native who has always understood what motivates blue-collar voters in elections and the types of candidates who appeal to them, said it will be difficult for Democrats to beat Trump in 2020 in a one-on-one matchup because “the man with the sun on his face always beats the guy behind the desk.”

“Who are the Democrats going to put up who has a face, the sun on his face, who comes across as Mr. America—the guy or woman who just smiles and is American, is so healthy and happy to be an American, and wants to knock this guy off his throne? Who is that person?” Matthews reportedly asked. “That’s a hell of a question, isn’t it? A helluva question. Because if it is somebody with a dark suit on and it looks like they belong behind a desk somewhere, who may be very good on full funding for Title X programs—you know, who’s one of those people, you know? It’s very hard to figure out. I can think of a lot of running mates.”

Matthews said Democrats like Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) would be good running mates but the party still does not have an obvious contender who can take on Trump in a one-on-one battle in the political arena.

Matthews also argued that Trump has not “lowered the heft requirement” because even with all of his flaws, the public views him as a leader. Matthews pointed out that Republicans opposed to Trump’s economic nationalist platform have mostly fallen in line since Trump got elected and only those who are retiring from Congress have publicly opposed Trump.

“He’s the leader. The Republican Party’s doing what he said,” Matthews said.

As Breitbart News reported, Matthews started warning “giddy” Democrats to not underestimate Trump’s re-election prospects last year.

“My point is that you can’t beat someone with no one,” Matthews said then, pointing out that Democrats will have trouble finding a candidate who will be able to match Trump’s formidable skills on the stump and ability to speak directly to blue-collar Americans in a plain-spoken way.