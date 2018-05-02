Third Tom Brokaw Accuser Comes Forward

Just days after some 100 women at NBC signed a letter in support of Tom Brokaw, a third woman has come forward to accuse NBC’s elder statesman of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Writing for the Villager, journalist Mary Reinholz writes. “For the record, Brokaw made a pass at me 50 years ago in my rented hillside house.”

Two were working on a story together when she claims that without her consent, “abruptly, he was embracing me and giving me a French kiss. I pulled away, reminding him that he was married and a tryst was out of the question. He said, ‘Yes, it would be unfair to Meredith,’ meaning his wife.”

She says she “shrugged it off” but the “situation made me uncomfortable.”

Reinholz adds that the only reason she is coming forward now is due to, “Brokaw’s disparaging remarks about Linda Vester, a former NBC News reporter and war correspondent who accused him of groping and kissing her on two occasions and arriving at her hotel uninvited.”

Reinholz was also motivated by the fact that Brokaw made “unsubstantiated” attacks on Vester, accusing her of having a “grudge” and “no distinctive” career achievements.

Brokaw’s second accuser has remained anonymous.

“Why would the two women lie? Money does not appear to be Vester’s motivation. She reportedly has said she doesn’t want to file a lawsuit and only wants to shed light on the sexist work culture at NBC News. I believe her story is credible,” she writes.

This is the worst case scenario for NBC News. These allegations coming out after that letter of support was released, is exactly what the network did not want to happen. Signers included Andrea Mitchell and Mika Brzezinski. Some NBC staffers say they were pressured to sign.

It is no surprise that Mitchell and Brzezinski signed the letter.

Mitchell has already proven to be a partisan rape-denier, with her utterly false claims about Juanita Broaddrick, a woman who has made a credible allegation of rape against Bill Clinton.

Brzezinski’s credibility on the issue of sexual misconduct has also been called into question when it comes to her friends and personal politics. She was accused of victim-shaming in the hopes of rescuing her friend, disgraced reporter Mark Halperin, whose career was dismantled after numerous women came forward with credible claims that he got physical with them and even masturbated in their presence.

Brzezinski also attacked the credibility of Leann Tweeden, a woman who had an actual photograph of disgraced former Senator Al Franken (D-MN) groping her.

This scandal is also hitting the far-left NBC the week after Joy Reid was outed as a liar after both she and the network claimed there was “substantial evidence” proving she had been hacked, which would mean some 50 homophobic posts written on Reid’s old blog some ten years ago were not written by her.

Reid now admits there is no evidence.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.