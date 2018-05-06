2020: Don Lemon Reveals CNN Will Limit Airing Trump Rallies ‘in Real Time’

CNN anchor Don Lemon revealed that his network will limit the amount of time it devotes to airing President Donald Trump’s 2020 rallies unfiltered.

“There will be no rallies that run in real time,” Lemon said at a Variety event on Friday. “There will not be so much space for candidates to let them ramble on. The American people will demand that. We will expect more truth from our candidates.”

According to Variety, Lemon referenced “CNN’s decision to carry live coverage of Trump rallies without much commentary as something that won’t be repeated.”

During the 2016 campaign, Trump used his rallies to give his perspective on issues like illegal immigration and trade that went counter to the legacy media’s preferred narrative. He even highlighted “Angel Moms” and people of color whose families were victimized by illegal immigrant crime—like Jamiel Shaw Sr.—that the legacy media had conveniently chosen to ignore.

The legacy media aired many of Trump’s rallies unfiltered because they never thought he could actually win the presidency. But the joke eventually ended up being on them, and now the legacy media seem intent on not making the same “mistakes.”

Lemon’s remarks indicate that CNN will try to severely limit the amount of time its viewers get to listen to Trump without anti-Trump pundits, Republican useful idiots like Ana Navarro, and left-wing anchors like Lemon trying to take Trump out of context and ginning up scandals.

Lemon, at the same event, after all said it was his “obligation as a journalist” to say that Trump is “racist.”

“If he is not racist he’s certainly is racist-adjacent,” Lemon said. “If you have the evidence that shows you, that indicates, that leads you to nothing else but this president being racist, then I feel it’s my obligation as a journalist to say it. On that night I said it, and I don’t regret saying it. I believe that to be true.”