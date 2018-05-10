CNN’s May Ratings Already Collapsing by 20-Plus Percent

While Fox News and MSNBC are more or less holding steady this week when compared to the full month of May last year, the far-left CNN is already in a total ratings freefall by 20 percent and more.

With three weeks of May still remaining, the Stormy Daniels Network might be able to mount (if you’ll pardon the expression) a comeback, but as of right now the month is looking like it could be a serious humiliation for CNN—and not just in total viewers but the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo, as well.

Primetime Hours

During primetime hours throughout May of last year, CNN averaged 1.12 million total viewers and 399,000 demo viewers.

During the first week of May this year, CNN averaged just 859,000 total viewers and 286,000 demo viewers, which represents a jaw-dropping collapse of 23 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

By comparison, year-over-year in primetime, Fox News is up 5 percent in total viewers (2.24 million compared to 2.359 million) and experience only a 1 percent drop in the demo (453K compared to 448K).

MSNBC enjoyed a 4 percent increase in total viewers (1.69 million compared to 1.755 million) and a 16 percent drop in the demo (417K compared to 352K).

So, during primetime last week, CNN was only able to attract to attract an average of 859,000 total viewers compared to 1.755 million for MSNBC and 2.359 million for Fox.

In other words, MSNBC is nearly doubling CNN’s total primetime viewers while Fox News is nearly tripling CNN.

Total Day Viewers

Throughout May of last year, CNN averaged 821,000 total day viewers and 274,000 total day viewers in the 25-54 demo.

During the first week of May this year, CNN’s total day viewers have collapsed to an average of just 649,000. Demo viewers during the total day fell to just 205,000. That is a freefall of 21 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

By comparison, year-over-year in total day, Fox News held steady with a drop of only about 1 percent (1.42 million compared to 1.358 million) in total viewers and a 10 percent drop in demo viewers (302K compared to 272k).

MSNBC’s total day viewers jumped 4 percent (925K to 960K) with only a 4 percent drop in the demo (221K compared to 205K).

Any objective examination of these numbers can only deliver one conclusion: CNN is hemorrhaging a massive chunk of its already small audience. Moreover, the problem is not a lack of news. If that were the issue, Fox and MSNBC would also be shredding total viewers as opposed to holding steady and even gaining in some areas.

Obviously, CNN’s massive credibility problems are coming home to roost. “CNN” has become synonymous with “fake news” over the last year, and for very good reason. No one can trust anything reported by CNN, and why should they?

Last month I sat in a waiting room with close to a dozen strangers from every imaginable walk of life. When someone suggested putting some news on waiting room TV, one lady said, “As long as it’s not CNN,” and the whole room burst out laughing.

CNN is widely seen as a joke in America, something that will take years for the anti-Trump channel to shake if it ever decides to stop with the wildly partisan and dishonest hysterics.

What’s more, the network has pretty much turned itself over to porn star Stormy Daniels and her fake news-spreading attorney. A porn star and her ambulance chaser have become CNN’s assignment editors to the point of absurdity.

