Glenn Beck Endorses Donald Trump, Puts on MAGA Hat

Glenn Beck, the staunch Never-Trump radio host and founder of The Blaze, announced on Friday that he is supporting President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.

It's time to acknowledge everything @realDonaldTrump has done for America. pic.twitter.com/eZZVH1URcL — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 18, 2018

Beck said his decision to finally support the President came after watching the “dishonest and corrupt” media mischaracterized Trump’s comments, in which he described MS-13 gang members as “animals,” on Thursday.

“Media, if you can get me, Glenn Beck, to do this,” he said, “If you can drive me to the point to where I say, ‘You know what, I’ve had enough; I’ll vote for him in 2020’– you’re making a gigantic mistake.”

During this monologue, Beck put a red “Make America Great Again” hat on his head and announced the symbolic act to his radio listeners.

Beck added he believes Trump will re-take the White House in 2020 in a “landslide.”

His comments came after years of staunch opposition to Trump, starting with the 2016 Republican primary. Beck made his first-ever primary endorsement during that race, backing Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and speaking at several Cruz rallies. He appeared on CNN and labeled Trump a “dangerous man,” contributed to National Review‘s “Against Trump” special issue, and infamously stuck his face in a bowl of crushed Cheetos before Trump ultimately won the Republican nomination.

Listen to the full audio of Beck’s segment below.