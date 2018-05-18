Report: Fox News Installs Meditation Room with Muslim Prayer Rugs

With Suzanne Scott as the new CEO of Fox News, comes a meditation room complete with Muslim prayer rugs, reports the far-left Vanity Fair.

“Fox News recently installed a “meditation room” complete with Muslim prayer rugs in Ollie North’s office, Vanity Fair says. On top of that, “Staffers now attend mandatory sexual harassment training, and the employee intranet includes a section for gender-transition policies and guidelines.”

“People are terrified. They kicked Ollie North out and put in a prayer room. We’ve got a new trans policy. You’re not allowed to be transphobic,” one source told Vanity Fair, although North left to join the NRA as its president.

In what might be related news, Sean Hannity, who is not only the biggest star at Fox but in all of cable news, is reportedly being heavily courted by Sinclair News. Sinclair owns some 200 television stations and is looking to launch a channel that will compete with Fox News, which will become a lot easier if Fox sells out to the establishment and becomes as politically correct as a meditation room with prayer rugs.

Hannity has been a powerhouse at Fox for 22-years and is currently the most plugged-in, informed, accurate, and cutting edge journalist on television. On top of having the ear of President Trump, Hannity’s endless supply of sources have allowed him to accurately report (oftentimes first) on the numerous scandals exploding out of the FBI and other Deep State institutions, especially with respect to the unethical and possibly criminal behavior of those behind the Russian collusion hoax.