CNN Fixates on Trump ‘Diet’ as President Signs Healthcare Reform Bill

CNN yet again demonstrated its focus on truly important issues Wednesday afternoon, as the cable network’s chyron declared the biggest story in the world: “PRESIDENT TRUMP GOING ON A DIET.”

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted a photograph of CNN’s bizarre reporting choice Wednesday, in which the network assigned more import to the president eating fish than the signing ceremony for the Right to Try healthcare reform bill signing.

“CNN ran this caption while @realDonaldTrump was signing legislation that gives terminal patients the right to try new health care alternatives. America is over MSM’s blatant refusal to cover this administration’s success,” tweeted McDaniel, with a photo of the silly caption.

CNN ran this caption while @realDonaldTrump was signing legislation that gives terminal patients the right to try new health care alternatives. America is over MSM’s blatant refusal to cover this administration’s success. pic.twitter.com/wfu4b05Saa — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 30, 2018

CNN ran a full story on the topic, rehashing previous reporting on President Trump’s weight loss efforts from the start of the year.

“President Donald Trump, who embarked upon a mission to shed 10 to 15 pounds in January, has acknowledged in private that he needs to lose weight,” reports CNN’s Kevin Liptak. “Prodded along by his White House physician and the knowledge he is approaching obesity, Trump agreed earlier this year to alter his diet and begin a new exercise plan. Five months into his regimen, people close to him say they’ve detected small changes, mostly in how he eats, that reflect a desire to follow doctor’s orders.”

This scoop is far from the first time the network has devoted considerable resources to frivolous minutiae in attempts to embarrass Trump or his administration. In the past year, CNN has made nontroversies out of:

• President Trump eating two scoops of ice cream in one sitting

• A joke from former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer about salad dressing

• Trump feeding fish in Japan

• Trump retweeting a gif depicting a golf ball flying across the world and hitting Hillary Clinton (for days)

The Right to Try Act gives terminally ill patients the opportunity to access medication that has not gained approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If there was a lighter story to overshadow this bill, it would be the moment when a young Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patient, Jordan McLinn, hugged the president after signing.