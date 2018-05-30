Nolte: NBC News Taps Lying Bigot Joy Reid to Co-Host Town Hall on Bigotry

NBC allowed lying bigot Joy Reid to co-host an MSNBC town hall event on “Everyday Racism in America” Tuesday night, just hours after Roseanne Barr was fired by ABC for a racist tweet.

During the past few months, it has been discovered that on her personal blog, Reid regularly and relentlessly engaged in the worst kind of homophobia imaginable. While some may be willing to forgive bigoted rantings that are now ten years old, just a few weeks ago, Reid repeatedly lied in an attempt to cover up her bigotry.

Worse still, in a desperate attempt to cover up her anti-gay rantings, Reid sent everyone in the media on a wild goose chase looking for the hacker she invented to blame — the shadowy figure who broke into Reid’s blog and published all this awful stuff. Reportedly, Reid also lied to the FBI with her false hacking claim. By the way, lying to the FBI and filing a false report is a crime — you know, if you are a conservative.

NBC News’s allowing a lying bigot like Joy Reid to host a town hall on bigotry is not only an act of preening arrogance on the part of NBC News; it is an act of trolling.

The arrogance, of course, goes even further than the news outlet’s refusal to even reprimand its lying bigot. Instead, NBC exalts her, lifts her up as an example of tolerance and decency, as though it is NBC that will decide what is right and wrong, what is good and evil.

But do not for a moment think that NBC is oblivious to the galling hypocrisy of this decision. In fact, everyone at NBC, the suits and on-air personnel alike, are reveling in this “epic troll” of those of us on the political right they hate so much. NBC is loving this, loving this brazen act of shoving a double standard down our throats, loving the fact that they have created a caste system where leftists can say and do whatever the hell they like without fear of accountability, while the enemies on the right are destroyed over sins real and imagined.

NBC loves shoving it up the backsides of the everyday American that there are two sets of rules — one for us, and one for the elite. NBC wants us to eat this double standard, to choke on it, to drive us crazy over the fact that there is nothing we can do about it.

NBC News and NBC television are a den of proven liars, straight-up bigots, accused sexual harassers, and their enablers.

NBC is not a news outlet; it is Versailles, a palace populated with mincing elites who play by their own set of rules and titter like mean girls as they force the rest of us to swallow their bigotry, hate, fake news, and hypocrisy.

