NBC’s Joy Reid Spread 9/11 Conspiracy Theories

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid spread 9/11 conspiracy theories on her old blog, reports the far-left BuzzFeed.

On March 22, 2006, at her now defunct blog, in a post titled “The Official Story,” Reid published a link to a 80-minute video that blames the American government for planning the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in New York and at the Pentagon.

The title of the video is Loose Change 9/11, which BuzzFeed describes as a “viral 80-minute web video originally released in 2005. Loose Change, which was produced in part by Infowars’ Alex Jones, alleged that the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center were in fact planned by the US government.” Reid’s post says:

The fundamental question is: do you believe the official story of 9/11? If you do, great. If you don’t, then everything that happened after that is called into serious question. Even if you’re agnostic, or you tend to believe that al-Qaida attacked the World Trade Center and Pentagon and that the government had no warning such a thing could happen, it’s worth taking a second look.

In a post published in March of 2006, titled “Flashback: September 30, 2001,” Reid revisited the conspiracy, asking:

For that matter, why did any of the WT[C] buildings fall…? Somehow I think it will be a generation before we get the full story on what happened on 9/11?

BuzzFeed reached out to Reid and to MSNBC. Neither has responded.

The left-wing Reid’s decade-old rantings at her former blog have been a continuing source of embarrassment for Reid and NBC News.

Reid has been exposed, not only as a serial homophobe who cheered on the idea of killing conservative author and columnist Ann Coulter, but Reid did so as a grown woman in her mid-to-late thirties who was already a political columnist at the Miami Herald.

Moreover, just a few months ago, Reid straight-up lied to the entire world with a fabricated a conspiracy blaming her homophobic posts on a non-existent hacker. There are reports she even got the FBI involved, and lying to the FBI, filing a false report, is supposed to be a crime.

Nevertheless, NBC News still employs Reid as a weekend anchor and even tapped the shameless liar and gay-baiter to co-host a high-profile town hall on bigotry.

Reid, however, fits right in at a NBC that also employs homophobe Alec Baldwin, rape-denier Andrea Mitchell, abuse-enabler Mika Brzezinski, serial liar Brian Williams, accused stalker/groper Mike Tirico, and accused harassers Chris Matthews, and Tom Brokaw.

