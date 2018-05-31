VIDEO: Bill Press Mocks Mike Pence’s Christianity

Liberal talk radio host Bill Press echoed comments made by The View co-host Joy Behar comparing Vice President Mike Pence’s Christianity to having a mental illness.

Press, in a video clip released Thursday, spoke about Behar’s comments on his radio show and said her comments about the vice president were justified.

“Joy Behar apologized on the air. She said that about Mike Pence,” Press said. “By the way, Mike Pence’s Christianity — she’s right.”

In February, Behar said the vice president suffered from a “mental illness” for believing that Jesus speaks to him.

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus,” Behar said on February 13. “It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct, hearing voices.”

“My question is, can he talk to Mary Magdalene when his wife isn’t in the room?” she added.

Pence called Behar’s comments an “insult” to many Americans who believe in Christianity and said it was an example of “religious intolerance.”

Behar apologized for mocking the vice president’s faith during an episode of The View in March, but not before more than 30,000 callers complained to ABC television network about Behar’s comments on-air.

Pence accepted Behar’s apology but urged her to apologize to the “millions of Christians” who tune in to The View.

Press has a history of bashing President Donald Trump and the voters who support him. In January, Press called Trump supporters “extreme wacko racists” and “rednecks.”