MSNBC host Joy Reid issued another apology Friday in wake of newly-revealed controversial blog posts — her third since progressives started examining archives of The Reid Report — and did not mention the FBI investigation she claimed to have initiated in April while scrambling to deny her authorship of several inflammatory quotes.

Joy Reid has issued a statement about the latest round of controversy surrounding her old blog posts. pic.twitter.com/KhtQVTj2MR — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) June 1, 2018

“While I published my blog, starting in 2005, I wrote thousands of posts in real time on the issues of the day. There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed. Today I’m sincerely apologizing again,” Reid began.

“To be clear, I have the highest respect for Sen. McCain as a public servant and patriot and wish him and his family the best. I have reached out to Meghan McCain and will continue to do so. She is a former on-air colleague and I feel deeply for her and her family.

“I’ve also spoken openly about my evolution on many issues and know that I’m a better person today than I was over a decade ago. I am the daughter of immigrants and have worked to be a strong ally of these communities.

“There is no question in my mind that Al Qaeda perpetrated the 9/11 attacks or about Israel’s right to its sovereignty.”

Conspicuously absent from Reid’s statement is any mention of the alleged hackers who the MSNBC host previously blamed for publishing controversial content on The Reid Report. Her attorney wrote at the time: “We have received confirmation the FBI has opened an investigation into potential criminal activities surrounding several online accounts, including personal email and blog accounts, belonging to Joy-Ann Reid.”