Report: Joy Reid’s NBC Colleagues ‘Fuming,’ ‘Embarrassed’ by Network Shrugging Off Scandal

A new report quotes MSNBC staffers who are upset with the network’s casual dismissal of Joy Reid’s growing pile of controversial writings — that management won’t come clean about the “joke” claim that the blog was hacked, that more and more topics are becoming too awkward for Reid to discuss, and that the channel’s credibility is taking a big hit.

From The Daily Beast:

The network‘s failure to address that dubious hacking claim has irked many inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Several employees who spoke to The Daily Beast—on condition of anonymity so as not to jeopardize their employment—said they were largely unimpressed with the statements, noting that many questions remain conspicuously unanswered.

“Everyone in the building is laughing at the idea that it was a hacker,” one MSNBC staffer told The Daily Beast.

“It’s just a joke,” said another employee.

While Reid is well-liked and respected by colleagues, said one staffer, they are waiting for Reid and MSNBC management to demonstrate a sense of accountability for her inconvenient past writing beyond boilerplate apologies. “It’s very problematic,” said an MSNBC insider.

Particularly, many LGBT staffers at the network expressed feeling insulted by how Reid seemingly suffered no consequences for her old homophobic blog posts or transphobic tweets.

