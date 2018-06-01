May Ratings Crisis: CNN Did Not Place a Single Show in Top 25

CNN’s ongoing ratings crisis has now reached the point where the far-left anti-Trump channel was unable to place a single show in the top 25 throughout the month of May.

Worse still, the Stormy Daniels Network did not have a single show that managed to attract an average of even 900,000 total viewers, much less a million.

As my colleague Joshua Caplan reported earlier this week, the overall picture for CNN is disastrous. Even as Fox News climbed in the ratings, the hate-spewing CNN collapsed when compared to last year, a calamitous drop of -25 percent of primetime viewers.

CNN is doing so poorly, though, it does not even have a breakout star. Every hour is a ratings disaster. CNN’s best showing in May was Anderson Cooper 360, but his primetime hour placed at #26 with an average of only 888,000 viewers.

With the exception of Fox & Friends First, which airs at 4 a.m., every single show on Fox News — and this is important — every single show on Fox News, regardless of the hour it aired, beat CNN’s highest rated show.

Anderson Cooper, CNN’s top-rated show, also lost to a large part of MSNBC’s line up.

Other than Fox & Friends First, the left-wing Shepard Smith has the lowest rated show on Fox, and his average viewership of 1.35 million still crushed Anderson Cooper’s 888,000, Erin Burnett’s 818,000, and Jake Tapper’s 793,000. — the top three shows on CNN.

Other than CNN’s Early Start, which airs before 6 a.m., CNN’s lowest rated show was New Day, which was co-hosted by far-left activist Chris Cuomo. New Day managed to only average 584,000 total viewers, while its timeslot competition at Fox, Fox & Friends, averaged 1.58 million. Nevertheless, Cuomo was promoted to CNN primetime.

The news is all good for Fox, which appears to have fully rebounded from its primetime shake-up that came with the loss of Bill O’Reilly and others.

Sean Hannity, who has consistently beat MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow throughout 2018, widened the gap considerably in May. Hannity averaged 3.3 million viewers to Maddow’s 2.6 million.

Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham were right in the mix with 2.1 million, respectively.

Of the top 20 shows, Fox owned 15 of those slots, with MSNBC claiming the rest. The only Fox show not in the top 20 was the aforementioned Fox & Friends First, which airs at 4 a.m.

Overall, Fox News humiliated both CNN and MSNBC with an average of 2.381 million total primetime viewers, compared to MSNBC’s 1.384 million and CNN’s 835,000.

In the advertiser-coveted 25 to 54 age group, Fox soundly beat MSNBC, 461,000 to 329,000, and left CNN in the dust (265,000).

In all of cable, in total primetime viewers, Fox News came in second behind TNT, MSNBC came in fourth, and CNN limped into 12th place behind HGTV and Investigative Discovery.

In total day viewers, Fox News was number one in all of cable with an average of 1.4 million total viewers.

CNN bottomed out in total day viewers with a pathetic average of just 654,000.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.