Nolte: 9 Indefensible Things NBC’s Lying Bigot Joy Reid Said

Joy Reid is a big marquee star for NBC News, a weekend anchor at MSNBC. She is also a bigoted homophobe and proven liar. Just how broken is the establishment media as a whole–and NBC News in particular? So broken that a serial-lying, gay-baiting, conspiracy theorist who believes the Jews should be cleansed from the Middle East still has a job at NBC News, a national news outlet.

I’m not calling on Reid to be fired. But it is certainly valid to point to Reid’s ongoing employment as a sign of just how dysfunctional and amoral our media have become due to Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The media continue to crybaby over Trump’s killing “norms” as they themselves annihilate every journalistic standard of truth, credibility, and human decency.

So here are the nine grotesque things Joy Reid, the big NBC News star, has said or done:

The worst thing Joy Reid has done, the most unforgivable act committed by this hateful woman, did not occur ten years ago. Nope, it happened just a couple of months ago when Reid lied to the world about being the victim of a hacker. According to Reid, a hacker went into her now-defunct blog and seeded it with the worst kind of homophobia as a means to frame her.

Reid’s team and NBC News even went so far as to tell us the FBI was involved, even though lying to the FBI is a crime, as is filing a false report.

Reid sent the entire media on a wild goose chase looking for a hacker she invented to cover up her homophobic past, and is STILL an anchor at an establishment media outlet.

In a post on the Reid Report dated July 16, 2006, Reid admonished CNN’s Wolf Blitzer for being too kind to Jews. Here is the excerpt:

Blitzer’s behavior is not only anti-journalistic, it’s irresponsible and transparantly (sic) ideological. If he wants to do an editorial program promoting the interests of a foreign government (Israel,) he should petition his bosses at the network to do just that. Otherwise, if he is purporting to do “news,” he should stick to the news, and put aside his AIPAC flak jacket. (Syrian Ambassador Imad Moustapha didn’t fare much better with MSNBC’s resident twitterbug Norah “Giggles” O’Donnell, who even managed to characterize the U.S. veto of a U.N. resultuion (sic) condemning Israel’s use of excessive force in Gaza as a repudiation of criticism of Israel by the Security Council…) Shame on CNN for allowing this spectacle to go on.

To sum up the below, Ahmadinejad is calling for Jews to be ethnically cleansed from Israel and the Middle East, to be sent back to Germany and Austria (preferably in boxcars?), and Reid thinks that’s a pretty sweet idea:

Iran’s pres strikes again Says “move Israel to Europe” … “You believe the Jews were oppressed, why should the Palestinian Muslims have to pay the price? You oppressed them, so give a part of Europe to the Zionist regime so they can establish any government they want. We would support it. So, Germany and Austria, come and give one, two or any number of your provinces to the Zionist regime so they can create a country there… and the problem will be solved at its root.” I hate to admit that Mr. Amadinejad has a point.

I’m old enough to remember when the media opposed eliminationist rhetoric.

Hey, CNN hired 9/11 Truther Van Jones.

Welcome to the media’s New Normal.

Reid said a hacker wrote this.

She lied:

Keeping it real … most straight men feel exactly the same way, and would have the exact same reaction to the idea of stripping naked in a sweaty locker room in close quarters with a gay teammate. Most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing… Most straight people had a hard time being convinced to watch “Broke Back Mountain.” (I admit that I couldn’t go see the movie either, despite my sister’s ringing endorsement, because I didn’t want to watch the two male characters having sex.) Does that make me homophobic? Probably. And I’m not exactly proud of it. But part of the intrinsic nature of “Straightness” is that the idea of homosexual sex is … well … gross … even if you think that gay people are perfectly lovely individuals. For the record I’m sure gay people think straight sex is gross, too, it’s the that the nature of political correctness is that gay people are allowed to say straight sex is gross but the reverse is considered to be patently homophobic.

Hoping to destroy then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist’s political career, Reid repeatedly and falsely outed him as a homosexual, even after he married a woman.

Before they came out as gay, Reid also outed singer Clay Aiken and CNN’s Anderson Cooper, whom she mocked as “the gayest thing on TV” because she had it “on good authority that Cooper is totally gay.”

“Miss Charlie, Miss Charlie. Stop pretending, brother It’s okay that you don’t go for the ladies.”

“When a gay politician gets married, it usually indicates that he is highly ambitious, and desires to put himself in a position to move up the power ladder.”

“I can just see poor Charlie on the honeymoon, ogling the male waiters and thinking to himself, ‘god, do I actually have to see her naked…?’”

“Miss Charlie … would immediately start planning the state funeral down to the last flamingo-shaped napkin and get his decorator to the West Wing faster than you can say ‘George Takei!’”

Here is Reid trafficking in the worst kind of stereotypes:

And then there are the concerns that adult gay men tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types, bringing them ‘into the lifestyle’ in a way that many people consider to be immoral… Ditto with gay rights groups that seek to organize very young, impressionable teens who may have an inclination that they are gay.

—

It should be noted that Reid wrote numbers 2-9 on her now-defunct blog a decade or so ago. Nonetheless, during this time, she was not some young, immature college student enjoying the freedom of self-publishing and looking to build an audience through provocation; Reid was in her mid-to-late thirties, and during the latter part of this time, she co-hosted a morning radio show and wrote a political column for the Miami Herald.

But the lying — Reid and NBC News spreading the phony conspiracy theory that she had been hacked and even getting the FBI involved — that happened just a couple of months ago.

Nevertheless, Reid fits right in at a NBC that also employs homophobe Alec Baldwin, rape-denier Andrea Mitchell, abuse-enabler Mika Brzezinski, serial liar Brian Williams, accused stalker/groper Mike Tirico, and accused harassers Chris Matthews and Tom Brokaw.

