Don Lemon on Record Job Numbers for Blacks: ‘What’s Full Employment Without Full Respect?’

CNN anchor Don Lemon suggested on Friday evening that the record-low unemployment rate for black Americans does not mean a thing so long as black Americans still do not have “full respect” during President Donald Trump’s presidency.

“There’s no question today’s job report is good news, including the news that we’re as closest we’ve ever been to full employment in the black community,” Lemon conceded before asking, “But what’s full employment without full respect?”

As Breitbart News noted, the unemployment rate for black Americans dropped from the previous record low of 6.6% in April to 5.9% in May, according to the Labor Department’s jobs report that was published on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Lemon accused Trump of trafficking in the same type of “racism” as Roseanne Barr. And last month, Lemon said that it was his obligation as a left-wing CNN journalist to call Trump a “racist.”

“If you have the evidence that shows you, that indicates, that leads you to nothing else but this president being racist, then I feel it’s my obligation as a journalist to say it,” Lemon said at a Variety event. “On that night I said it, and I don’t regret saying it. I believe that to be true.”