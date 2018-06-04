EXCLUSIVE – Kathleen Willey: NBC Dropped the Ball with ‘Serial Rapist’ Bill Clinton

Kathleen Willey, a White House aide during the Clinton administration who famously accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault, weighed in on Clinton’s interview that aired on NBC this morning, calling the former president a “serial rapist,” “serial sexual predator” and a “thug.”

Speaking to Breitbart News, Willey exclaimed: “Bill Clinton, once again, exposed his true colors while being interviewed on NBC this morning. He is playing his well-known semantics game. It depends on what the meaning of ‘I’m sorry’ is. Bill Clinton is a serial rapist and a serial sexual predator. He is not in denial. He is a thug.”

“Now that he is on tour promoting his book, when will journalists and reporters ask the hard questions about Juanita, Paula, Leslie and me?” Willey asked. “NBC dropped the ball on this one.”

Willey was referring to Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Clinton of rape, as well as sexual harassment accusers Paula Jones and former reporter Leslie Millwee.

“He continues to regale us with his Elmer Gantry histrionics,” Willey stated.

In today’s interview, NBC News’ Craig Melvin grilled Clinton about whether he would have dealt with the Monica Lewinsky affair differently in light of the #MeToo movement. Entirely unmentioned during the interview were the numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations against Clinton.

Clinton utilized the interview to suggest that his critics are “omitting facts” to group him together with other men accused during the #MeToo campaign.

“A lot of the facts have been omitted to make the story work,” he claimed. “I think partly because they’re frustrated that they got all these serious allegations against the current occupant of the Oval Office and his voters don’t seem to care.”

Clinton said that he doesn’t owe Monica Lewinsky a personal apology, explaining that he apologized publicly.

“No,” he said when asked if he apologized to Lewinsky personally. “I do not – I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry.”

“I apologized to everybody in the world,” Clinton added.

