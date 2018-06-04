First Lady Melania Trump’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham condemned a “disgusting” Monday tweet from Atlantic Senior Editor David Frum containing a hypothetical situation with President Donald Trump hitting his wife.

Frum went after President Trump, his personal attorney Jay Sekulow, and now former Trump attorney John Dowd in a tweet that asked whether Trump would be obstructing justice if he punched the First Lady and ordered the Secret Service to cover up the assault.

Suppose President Trump punched the First Lady in the White House (federal property = federal jurisdiction), then ordered the Secret Service to conceal the assault. POTUS has Article II authority over Secret Service. Is that obstruction? Under Sekulow/Dowd, apparently NO — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 2, 2018

“Suppose President Trump punched the First Lady in the White House (federal property = federal jurisdiction), then ordered the Secret Service to conceal the assault. POTUS has Article II authority over Secret Service,” suggested Frum. “Is that obstruction? Under Sekulow/Dowd, apparently NO.”

Grisham told Breitbart News, “I think that tweet is disgusting on many different levels.”

Media and Internet commentators have developed conspiracy theories and criticisms of the First Lady since she was hospitalized at Walter Reed military medical facility for a routine kidney procedure on May 14. She spent the duration of the week there recovering from the successful treatment. She returned home to the White House that weekend and at that point had received thousands of emailed and phoned in well-wishes, according to the White House.

CNN reporter Brian Stelter falsely claimed over the weekend that the first lady has been “invisible” and did not correct a guest who said she had “disappeared.” This came in direct contrast to the testimony of CNBC Washington correspondent Eamon Javers who tweeted just last week that he had seen her in the West Wing.

In the days leading up to her medical procedure, the First Lady launched her official policy platform “BE BEST” in the White House rose garden and stood with her husband late at night on an airport runway as they welcomed home American prisoners freed from North Korea. She was also very hands-on in the design and planning of the Trump administration’s first state visit.

On Monday evening, the First Lady and President Trump will host approximately 40 Gold Star families for a closed press White House event. The event is closed press to allow privacy for the families, those who have lost one or more immediate family members while that family member was serving in the military in wartime.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana