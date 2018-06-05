Fake News: CNN’s April Ryan Falsely Reports Trump Booed at ‘Celebration for America’

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 22: Honoree April Ryan speaks onstage at the 43rd Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

CNN political analyst April Ryan sent social media into a frenzy after posting a false secondhand report that President Donald Trump was booed during the White House’s “Celebration for America” event Tuesday. 

As President Trump began his remarks, a man shouted, “stop hiding behind the armed services and the national anthem.”

The heckler was met with loud boos from attendees and was reportedly escorted from the premises.

Shortly after the incident, April Ryan claimed in a now-deleted tweet that reporters on the South Lawn “confirmed” President Trump was both heckled and booed.

CNN White House producer Noah Gray disputed Ryan’s claim, tweeting, “This is not true. There was a protester who shouted at Trump and was booed.”

An embarrassed Ryan attempted to walk back her previous tweet by blaming reporters who “did not see all of what happened on the other side of the lawn.”

