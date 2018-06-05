CNN political analyst April Ryan sent social media into a frenzy after posting a false secondhand report that President Donald Trump was booed during the White House’s “Celebration for America” event Tuesday.

As President Trump began his remarks, a man shouted, “stop hiding behind the armed services and the national anthem.”

The heckler was met with loud boos from attendees and was reportedly escorted from the premises.

WATCH: "Stop hiding behind the armed services and the national anthem!" a heckler yells at President Trump during a White House event that was originally planned to honor the Philadelphia Eagles. The heckler was met with boos. pic.twitter.com/UO2XYFByUQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 5, 2018

After the anthem, this man shouted “stop hiding behind the armed services & the national anthem.” He was booed then called a Cowboys fan pic.twitter.com/ZjfDGLFbxB — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) June 5, 2018

After being called a cowboys fan after shouting @ POTUS, protestor shouted “let’s hear it for the Eagles!” pic.twitter.com/KtEwAhOj6I — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) June 5, 2018

Shortly after the incident, April Ryan claimed in a now-deleted tweet that reporters on the South Lawn “confirmed” President Trump was both heckled and booed.

CNN White House producer Noah Gray disputed Ryan’s claim, tweeting, “This is not true. There was a protester who shouted at Trump and was booed.”

This is not true. There was a protester who shouted at Trump and was booed. https://t.co/6zOSCifHFi — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) June 5, 2018

An embarrassed Ryan attempted to walk back her previous tweet by blaming reporters who “did not see all of what happened on the other side of the lawn.”