Mark Levin Nominated for National Radio Hall of Fame

Listeners of nationally syndicated talk show host and New York Times bestselling author Mark Levin began voting Monday for the constitutional conservative to be inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Support Mark Levin, vote today. pic.twitter.com/RE5EpPNGSM — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 4, 2018

Votes can be cast by texting the number 500 to 96000 or visiting radiovote.com.

For a ballot to count, voters must select nominees from both the “spoken word” and “music” categories:

Public voting begins today for selecting inductees into the National Radio Hall of Fame… https://t.co/K4lTEhITbO — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 4, 2018

“I’m blessed by the magnificent patriots in my audience. I wasn’t expecting to receive this nomination but am honored by it. The Hall of Fame is encouraging the public’s participation in this process, and I am very grateful for any votes I receive from my great listeners,” Levin said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Levin, who served as Attorney General Edwin Meese’s chief of staff, made his debut in media on The Rush Limbaugh Show. WABC hired Levin in 2002 to host a Sunday afternoon program and awarded the budding talker a weekday show the following year.

According to the Conservative Review, Levin currently reaches eight million listeners through his radio program, podcast, and website.

Other nominees include SiriusXM’s Joe Madison, CBS Sports Radio’s Jim Rome, and George Noory of Coast to Coast AM.

Inductees are scheduled to be announced on June 25.